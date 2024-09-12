The best fonts for thumbnails

Advice
By
published

21 classic typefaces certain to make your thumbnails stand out.

Yellow, cream orange and red text on a cream and red background displaying the header text &#039;Best Fonts For Thumbnails&#039;, with a YouTube logo.
(Image credit: Design: Mabel Wynne • Fonts: Artists credited throughout article.)

Thumbnails demand a lot from design; accurately depicting a sometimes complicated message through a tiny rectangle and only a few large words can be challenging. A thumbnail may feel like a limiting design brief, but the fonts we’ve put together at Creative Bloq widen the possibilities of a thumbnail and make that tiny rectangle suddenly feel like a limitless opportunity. The text is often the most prominent aspect of a thumbnail that stands out the most, and the font choice can define the entire tone, which means it’s crucial to find just the right choice of typeface to effectively depict your message.

Whether you’re designing a thumbnail for a YouTube video, an Instagram Reel, a blog post or even an article, these 21 fonts offer a way to make only a few small words make a big impact. Our guide to free web fonts also has you covered for the rest of your online design font choices, and if you need even more free fonts, make sure to check out our ultimate list of free fonts, which compiles all the free typefaces you might need.

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mabel Wynne
Mabel Wynne

Mabel is a freelance writer, artist and filmmaker. When she's not writing about the arts industry, books or culture, she's working on writing and illustrating her stories or developing experimental filmmaking projects. Working in journalism, poetry, documentary-filmmaking, illustration and fiction, storytelling is at the heart of what she does. She started writing articles in online magazines when she was seventeen. After training at the BFI Academy and then studying at UAL, she is now continuing to write articles while she works on creating and launching her first books and films.

Related articles