This is the best response yet to Kia's logo design fail

By Daniel Piper
published

A quick and easy fix.

Last month we brought you the news that the new Kia logo has led to an inordinate spike in Google searches for 'KN' cars. Yep, it turns out the rebranded symbol, unveiled last year, is somewhat illegible – and the story has been pretty unavoidable in graphic design circles over the last few weeks.

Around 30,000 people a month are Googling 'KN cars', presumably after misreading the logo on the road. And this might be the most hilarious (not to mention helpful) response we've seen to the debacle. (Looking for design inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time).

The Autopian (opens in new tab) has taken it upon itself to not only propose a fix but also mock up a hilarious service repair part. The idea is to stick a simple crossbar onto the 'A' of the logo. Sure, the sawtooth design would lose a little of its symmetry, but at least it would clearly read 'KIA'. We have a feeling these things would actually sell pretty well.

A mocked-up service repair part for the Kia logo

(Image credit: The Autopian)

It's certainly been an interesting few weeks in the world of car branding, and it isn't just Kia that's been giving drivers road rage. The subtly rebranded Audi logo recently upset traditionalists, and the less said about Volkswagen Italy's Instagram bio, the better. Oh, and for good measure, Lamborghini just dropped the worst car ad we've ever seen.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

