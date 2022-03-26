People think the new Buick logo looks like, erm, lots of things

While it might not be common here in the UK, across the pond in the US, Buick is one of the most recognisable car brands around. It looks like it might be about to reveal a brand new logo – and fans are a little baffled by the updated design.

Buick owner General Motors has filed a trademark for a redesigned version of its traditional tri-shield logo. Instead of diagonally, the three shields are arranged horizontally, and at present the design appears to be monochrome, doing away with the red, white and blue hues. (Looking for inspiration? Check out our guide on how to design a logo.)

Old (left) vs new (right) (Image credit: Buick/Future owns)

As spotted by CarBuzz, the new filing surfaced this week. Gone is the ring around the three shields, and the diagonal line through each has been replaced with a curved line. As is the trend for new car logos right now (looking at you, BMW and Nissan), Buick has gone for a minimal, flat refresh. But that new horizontal layout isn't pleasing everyone.

From vampire fangs to superhero claws, it seems plenty of car fans think the new design looks resembles, well, lots of things. "Call me when Buick changes its name to Wolverine or All Day Nail Spa," one Twitter user comments, while another adds, "Bullets? Vampire teeth? Icicles? What is it?" Indeed, as the user below notes, it seems there's no end to what people might see in the logo.

Judging by the Twitter response, this is more like a Rorschach test than a car brand logo. https://t.co/nGBOTK8sRAMarch 22, 2022 See more

Buick itself hasn't commented on the reports, but we wouldn't be surprised to see an announcement shortly (probably not on the scale of KIA's explosive new logo reveal, mind you). And while it might resemble teeth, nails and around 40,000 other objects, Buick's isn't the only slightly confusing car logo out there – just look at these hilarious car logos drawn from memory.

