Turns out the Bitcoin logo has a tiny design flaw

It's hardly the most famous logo around, and certainly wasn't the work of a hugely well paid design agency. The Bitcoin logo was created by a community forum member back in 2010 – so perhaps we can forgive a few design imperfections.

Nearly 13 years later, a Twitter user has shared how a slightly infuriating defect has endured on the vector files – the kind that, while tiny, would be utterly unacceptable on a big brand design. And it turns out it isn't the only issue with the Bitcoin logo. (Looking for inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

(Image credit: Bitboy via Bitcoin Forum)

User @_Bosch_ points out that when zooming in on the vector, one can just about spot a few pixels from the orange background protruding into the white of the 'B'. Ironic, seeing as one famous Bitcoin slogan is "when in doubt, zoom out" (something about seeing the bigger picture, etc.) And another user added that one of the curves of the letter isn't perfectly smooth either.

A small design detail that has stayed with many iterations of the original #bitcoin logo since its inception in 2010 pic.twitter.com/nYElwD2S6vFebruary 9, 2023 See more

(Image credit: @skyler_fs on Twitter)

Still, we can't be too hard on a logo designed by a community member over a decade ago. According to Decrypt (opens in new tab), Bitcoin Forum member Bitboy shared the design as an improvement on the original (below) by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2010, and shared it free to the public domain. If anything, the fact that is has endured for so long shows that, while not quite perfect, it's a pretty clean logo.

(Image credit: Satoshi Nakamoto)

And of course, not even the world's biggest logos are safe from the dreaded design flaw. Just yesterday, we reported that people are spotting an imperfection in the Google logo. If you're inspired to create your own (perfect) design, take a look at our guide on how to design a logo.

