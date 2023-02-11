Is this FedEx logo redesign even better than the original?

By Daniel Piper
published

Fan-made rebrand is a hit.

FedEx logo concept
(Image credit: Fabian Arbor via Twitter)

The FedEx logo is one of the most famous logos in the world, and one of the cleverest. Ask anyone to name a logo with a secret message, and they'll probably point to FedEx's hidden arrow (that or the Amazon smile). But could the iconic design be improved?

Designer Fabian Arbor is becoming synonymous on Twitter with logo redesigns, and his FedEx rebrand might be the best yet. Thanks to a few subtle tweaks, we now have not one but two hidden images within that E and X. (Looking for inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.)

Arbor's (opens in new tab) design slightly complicates the original, capitalising the 'X' to make it the same size as the 'E', so that the negative space now represents a house (because that's where parcels are delivered!). But there's still an arrow in there if you look hard enough – and Arbor has kindly provided a visual demonstration of the hidden messages alongside the design. 

FedEx logo

The current FedEx logo (Image credit: FedEx)

The update is getting a lot of love on Twitter. "Love the updated take here! Always felt like the negative space on their current one was almost too downplayed," one user comments, while another adds, "This version is even smarter than the original, love it!" But seeing as this is from the designer behind that awesome Domino's rebrand concept, it's no surprise we have another winner on our hands.

Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

