Could you live in this outrageous 'Crypto House'?

NFTs and cryptocurrencies have taken a beating in the last 12 months, but if you're a dedicated NFT art collector then the Crypto House is the place to celebrate your wins or, more likely, remind yourself of the good times.

A four bedroom North Hollywood home with pool is up for sale for the princely sum of $949,000, a price drop from its initial $1.2 million debut on Zillow. It would seem the crash in NFT sales has hit real life non-fungible token themed lifestyles. So who would live in a Crypt House like this?

You're going to need to love NFTs and have a unique and bold sense of style – this home features a metal purple fireplace, layers or fake fur and a zebra print rug. It's gaudy and brash; I can smell the Hai Karate and Sex Panther wafting from my laptop just looking at the Crypto House photos on Booking.com (opens in new tab).

You have to admire the interior design to an extent. It's focused and consistent, and there are some nice details in here; the Ethereum themed wallpaper in one bedroom is a bold choice (and in another setting may go unnoticed), but I'm not sure I'd want to sleep in a Dogecoin room or relax in a space stared at by Bored Apes and CryptoPunks. The room dedicated to Twitter NFT reactions is in another league of crypto-swagger. Check out the photos below.

The CryptoPunks wallpaper feels quite subdued when placed in a room with a metal purple fireplace and velvet pink chairs (Image credit: Booking.com)

The Doge Room; who wouldn't get a good night's sleep in a room dedicated to Elon Musk's favoured cryptocurrency (Image credit: Booking,com)

Honestly, the bespoke Ethereum designed wallpaper is actually pretty good in a room that's not overly designed (Image credit: Booking.com)

Erm, what?!? Why not relax on some fake grass surrounded by Twitter mentions? (Image credit: Booking.com)

