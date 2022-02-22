The best NFT displays in 2022

Choosing from the best NFT displays and digital frames on the market is a little more complex than you'd imagine. While screens to upload digital images have been available for years, bespoke NFT displays offer more features to ensure your coveted NFT collection can be seen, heard and verified.

We're here to break down some of the jargon and complexities of choosing the right NFT art display frame. Likewise, if you still need to know more about NFTs, we have our what are NFTs guide – it's a must-read. We also offer advice on which NFT markets to use and how to make and sell an NFT.

Once you've understood and created an NFT, and bought some of your own, it's time to display them. The best NFT frames and displays will offer connection to your cryptocurrency or NFT wallet, as well as high quality visual and audio output. Most good NFT frames are gallery quality and feature wood frames and high-end tech.

The best NFT displays available now

(Image credit: Netgear / Meural)

01. Meural Canvas II The NFT display for traditionalists Specifications Resolution: 1080p HD Screen size: 24" and 27" models Frame material: Wood, canvas and plastic TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Elegant wood finish + Connects to a MetaMask NFT wallet + Excellent display quality Reasons to avoid - Swivel mount is sold separately - Needs to support more NFT wallets

Netgear has a good track record in digital art frames but it stepped up a level with the Meural Canvas II by enabling connectivity to the NFT MetaMask crypto currency wallet. This means you can link an NFT directly to the screen and manage the display from your crypto wallet. It will also display a verifiable QR code and associated metadata.

The frame looks great too. It has a wood finish and canvas inner that houses the screen to give it a traditional picture frame feel. Using the TrueArt Technology you can adjust the image clarity and backlighting to ensure the screen always displays the highest quality image.

As well as NFTs, the Meural Canvas II can also display any digital art and video file, which can be uploaded from the associated app. The screen can be used vertically or horizontally (using a swivel mount, sold separately). Art can be automatically and manually adjusted to fit the frame's dimensions.

Maker Netgear also has the Meural gallery service that offers access to thousands of works of art, but this will cost a yearly $70 / £70 subscription. Overall, the Meural Canvas II is currently the best way to display your NFTs.

(Image credit: Canvia)

02. Canvia – Digital Art Canvas An elegant NFT display for any room Specifications Resolution: Full HD Screen size: 24" Frame material: Wood or plastic TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent quality and finish + Art-focused approach + Connect to the NFT MetaMask wallet Reasons to avoid - Needs to support more NFT wallets

The Canvia – Smart Art Canvas is another display that enables you to connect your NFT wallet directly to the digital screen. This means the frame will verify your collection as it's streamed or uploaded.

Canvia has a great reputation as a gallery frame maker, and is bringing that knowledge into the home. The frame's ArtSense technology automatically adjusts the backlighting and screen settings to suit the art and the room's lighting, ensuring your NFT collection matches your room's ambiance.

The anti-glare screen offers energy saving features and you can connect it to Alexa for full voice control. Coming in white, cherry, wood grain, and black this Canvia frame has a high-end feel and look of a traditional canvas frame. Using the app you can also zoom and display portions of an artwork.

One of the highlights of the Canvia is the subscription model that enables you to stream thousands of artworks, including NFTs as well as paintings from the Met, the Louvre, Rijksmuseum, and the National Gallery. You can also upload and share your art.

(Image credit: BlockFrame / Art: Ethereum Foundation)

03. BlockFrameNFT – Digital NFT Display Frame The digital display for NFT purists Specifications Resolution: 1080p HD Screen size: 21.5" Frame material: Plastic TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + It's made for NFTs + Connects to multiple NFT wallets + Neat size and good display Reasons to avoid - Not touch screen - Lacks built-in audio

While some digital frames support NFTs, the BlockFrameNFT – Digital NFT Display Frame is built primarily around non-fungible tokens. This full HD display has been created with NFTs in mind and as such you can connect a number of crypto currency wallets to the device, including MetaMask, WalletConnect and Temple Wallet. At present Coinbase's wallet isn't supported.

The process is simple: after signing and acknowledging ownership of the NFT art you can cast your Ethereum or Tezos based NFTs via TokenCast. If using MetaMask the display offers the choice of showing your metadata and a QR code that directs viewers to your address.

The display is prone to stuttering if the file size is too large or graphically demanding. The maker suggests its frame is best suited to still art or small videos. The frame also lacks built-in audio output and no touch screen, which means this feels light compared to other NFT frames in this list.

Yet BlockFrameNFT's device is NFT-focused, has a greater wallet connectivity than some here, and has potential to expand its connectivity in the future. It's also one of the more affordable NFT displays on our list.

(Image credit: Samsung)

04. The Frame by Samsung The NFT display because you want a TV too Specifications Resolution: 4K HDR, Dual LED Screen size: 43" Frame material: Plastic TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at argos.co.uk View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Fantastic visual fidelity + Slim picture frame look + It's also a TV Reasons to avoid - Can't connect an NFT wallet

Samsung has a good track record for creating digital picture frames. Its high-end brand, called The Frame, is a QLED 4K Smart TV resembling a slim picture frame. It uses quantum dot technology to deliver a crisp and colourful picture (quantum dots produce over a billion shades of colour for true-to-life images).

Is it a TV or a picture frame? It's a bit of both. The 4K AI upscales everything you view, and when not watching TV it returns to Art Mode to automatically display your favourite images. Sitting flat against a wall and coming in four interchangeable, magnetic frame colours – black, white, beige or walnut – it has the feel of a high-end digital frame and looks great.

The downside to The Frame is it's not specifically designed as an NFT display. This means you'll need to upload your art via a third-party app rather than connect the frame to an NFT wallet, which lacks the verification process of NFT-enabled frames. However there's a great solution to this dilemma, use the Blackdove app (details below).

(Image credit: Blackdove)

05. Blackdove Digital Canvas The NFT display that's also a marketplace Specifications Resolution: 4K Ultra HD Screen size: 49" and 98" Frame material: Plastic and metal TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Buy NFTs from Blackdove's marketplace + Adapts Samsung TV technology + Uses Blackdove's proprietary app Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

Blackdove and its Blackdove Digital Canvas are on the super-high end of the NFT frame spectrum. These are displays purposely designed to connect to NFT wallets and display art in pin-sharp glory. These Ultra HD displays are actually Samsung tech and have been developed with the South Korean company.

What you're actually paying for with Blackdove is the app and proprietary software that drives these swish NFT displays. You can connect to a MetaMask wallet and securely import art from most main NFT marketplaces. Blackdove also supports its own marketplace of thousands of artists and limited edition NFTs.

The pitch from Blackdove is a gallery level of design and quality in your home, and frames range from the standard 49" screens all the way to 98" displays. The company also offers a 'white glove' installation service usually reserved for art galleries and museums. With this in mind, prices start at $4,180.00 / £4,180.00.

While the Blackdove frames are exceptional, it's the option to use its app on a standard TV and turn your current digital device into an NFT frame that stands out. While it supports Apple TV, Sony and LG, the fact you could pick up Samsung's excellent The Frame (above) and download Blackdove's app, solves the only underlying issue of Samsung's NFT display.

(Image credit: Lago)

06. Lago - The Frame The digital NFT display for art fans who like to get hands-on Specifications Resolution: 2K and 4K Screen size: TBC Frame material: Plastic and metal TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Built with NFTs in mind + Connect to multiple NFT wallets + Includes gesture, voice and sound tech Reasons to avoid - You need to pre-order

The Lago NFT display is taking pre-orders now (price to be confirmed) and looks like one of the more innovative displays you'll be able to buy. It's currently not out but the Lago digital frame has been demoed and looks very interesting as it combines a 4K display, unique square proportions, and gesture control.

The manufacturer promises its frame will be connectable to almost all NFT wallets and places proof and provenance at the heart of its display. It's the tech inside the Lago frame that catches the eye, as it mixes a 4K screen with a built-in sound bar, voice control and gesture support to immerse you in the NFT art.

The accompanying Lago app promises to enable you to verify NFTs, follow artists, curate collections, and track NFT collections and drops. There's already a burgeoning community around the Lago frame and app.

The best NFT displays: frequently asked questions

Can I print and frame an NFT? If you own the blockchain token to an NFT then you have the right to print it and frame it. But some NFTs have different contracts, so check with the IP owner if not your creation. If doing this it's best to print off a QR code to send viewers to your art or collection. You can find a guide to creating gallery-standard labels at The Practical Art World blog.

How do you display an NFT? 1. The easiest way to display an NFT is on a marketplace like OpenSea, Rarible or Mintable. 2. You can display NFTs in your home on digital frame displays. 3. There are apps to display NFTs on iPhones and tablets, offering jpeg frame graphics too. 4. You can display NFTs in the metaverse too, inside places such as Decentraland and Cryptovoxels. 5. You can print your NFTs on canvas and frame them. Make sure you own the NFT!

Can you frame an NFT? Yes, digital frames enable you to display your NFT art and collections. The best ones are internet enabled and offer the option to connect to a cryptocurrency wallet like MetaMask. This means your ownership of the NFT can be verified alongside your art.

Read more: