Why Tokenframe is one of the best NFT frames for digital art

Tokenframe is building a strong reputation as one of the best NFT frames for displaying digital art and video. The NFT display brand has been making waves by offering NFT collectors and art galleries alike digital art frames for all uses.

I sat down with Tokenframe's founder to dig a little deeper into this new approach to NFT art displays – for more read our guide to the best NFT displays. As Samsung has moved into this space with its The Frame and LG will be supporting NFTs on all its new OLED TVs using its app, LG Art Lab, NFT displays are becoming a mainstay of homes, galleries and offices.

The difference between Tokenframe and those global tech brands, according to Tokenframe founder Damian Medina, is that his NFT display is one for NFT collectors, designed by an NFT collector. Medina tells me he buys NFTs regularly, even daily, and collects from "OG NFT artists" as well as spotting new artists who have "credibility".

Tokenframe specs • 10 -55 inch screens

• Anti-glare coating

• Both 16:9 and square ratios

• 1080p – 4K display, depending on size

• Auto-Switch Orientation, rotate 90 degrees

• Detachable stand

• Built-in speakers

• Wood finish, including oak, redwood and mahogany

Medina tells me his idea for Tokenframe came about in 2001, shortly after Beeple sold his NFT artwork for an auction record of $69.3 million. "Tokenframe is based around 100 percent authenticity at all times," says Medina. "Tokenframe does not allow you to display just any uploaded media files, it'll only allow you to display NFTs that you own in your wallet."

This approach means makes Tokenframe one "for those core NFT collectors" where only verified NFTs can be cast to the screen. This isn't like The Frame or other digital art displays that enable you to send any digital images to a screen. The Tokenframe finish is tactile and has a wooden frame surround; a traditional feel that hides its Web3 technology, and for good reason.

"I think it's something that reflects the traditional feeling of art," says Medina. "When somebody who doesn't know what an NFT is, is walking through your house, and they see one of these things, they understand this is art."

Tokenframe: software

The Tokenframe app enables you to cast verified NFTs and supports over 50 crypto wallets (Image credit: Tokenframe)

The Tokenframe is controlled by a bespoke app. This enables a user to connect their crypto wallet and cast a collection to the digital display. It makes the Tokenframe a personal gallery, and one unique to a user and their art collection. The NFT display is run from a dashboard and NFTs can be sent to multiple Tokenframes; it can display curated sequences, schedules and the screen can be adjusted from the app (this even includes energy saving settings).

This ease of use over many verified screens is what makes Tokenframe ideal for galleries, but also an excellent option for the home. The sizes range from 10 to 55 inches, in 16:9 and square ratios, at 2K to 4K, ensuring a blend of sizes. The displays feature an anti-glare coating to offer a matte, tactile finish.

A new and elegant feature that places Tokenframe at the heart of Web3 digital displays is the option to share your screen with other NFT collectors. You can add anybody, from anywhere in the world, to your screen as a guest and allow them to cast their NFT to your Tokenframe.

Medina enthuses: "We have a really robust system here that is integrated with Web3 technology, the authentication happens via the wallet sign in. So that is what allows you to remain 100 percent verifiably authentic, we don't allow you to cast anything else, there's no way to cast anything else that is not an NFT."

Tokenframe: gallery use

The NFT Gallery in London uses Tokenframe NFT displays for its collections (Image credit: Future)

"I believe we're the only product out there that has real wooden frames even Samsung's The Frame, they have nice looking frames but they're plastic, and it's a big differentiator if you've seen this in person. You can sense the robustness of the product and the quality," says Medina.

I have been lucky enough to see a Tokenframe in a gallery setting. A visit to The NFT Gallery (opens in new tab) in London revealed how these NFT displays fit neatly into a setting that combined digital and traditional NFTs. In this case it's a new NFT collection by photographer William John Kennedy (opens in new tab).

The NFT Gallery co-owner Lilien Hornung-Mary tells me she "loves Tokenframe" and has been using them since the NFT Gallery opened its doors in June. The frames have a white matting around the screen and this fits snuggly into a real wood frame, and it matches perfectly with the traditional frames in the gallery space.

(Image credit: Future)

The gallery co-owner cradles a small dog, an adorable little animal that just seems excited to be here. "Tokenframes are so easy to use," explains Hornung-Mary as she reaches up with one hand and begins pivoting a large 55-inch Tokenframe from portrait to landscape. The dog in her arms doesn't budge, not a jot.

Down the road London Mayfair restaurant IT (opens in new tab) has a number of Tokenframe displays installed showing NFT art by 3D artist Aitana Basquiat (opens in new tab) and painter Silia Ka Tung (opens in new tab), who has audio / video artwork displayed. We take a walk, Hornung-Mary brings along the gallery dog – a lively little pup who's excited by everything. At IT I see how the Tokenframe can work in a busy, bustling environment – the art is vibrant and clean.

Tokenframe: what next?

"NFTs as a technology are going to be around for the rest of our human existence," states Medina. "As long as computers are still around, and the internet is just a way to verifiably prove that a digital asset is owned by a certain person; and it also allows you to trade, sell, transfer that digital asset, […] So now we can own digital things […] And that's not going anywhere."

As far as what types of NFTs will be around in years to come, and be popular with collectors, and all kinds of users, "that may change", says Medina, explaining: "It might not be art NFTs; it might not be silly cartoon pictures of animals. In the future, it might be that your house deed can become an NFT, with a photo attached to it, and you can display that."

Medina continues: "We're positioning ourselves in line with the future of NFTs and not necessarily with the boom that everyone thought was stupid NFT's like silly animal pictures. But yes, the technology, that's not going anywhere."

