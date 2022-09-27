Samsung wins home studio tech of the year in the Creative Bloq Awards 2022

Day two of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, and this afternoon we're celebrating the best of home studio kit. From tech to furniture, the winners of this category have been designed to deck out your home studio with style and functionality – and the winning products do it all remarkably well.

Most of the winners have reviews or guides linked to them, so look out for article links to explore more of the winners you like. And see our how we test guide to find out our process.

The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 has over 70 categories, spanning sewing machines to cameras. We're sharing the winners throughout this week, see the calendar below to make sure you don't miss out and catch up on the winners so far.

MONDAY: Laptops and Tablets

Laptops and Tablets TUESDAY: Crafting and Home Studio

Crafting and Home Studio WEDNESDAY: Gaming and Entertainment

Gaming and Entertainment THURSDAY: Software and Computing

Software and Computing FRIDAY: Cameras

These nominations were made by the readers, and voted for by our panel of expert judges, handpicked from across our sister sites (including Tech Radar, T3, Wallpaper* and other experts in the field – for a full list of judges visit the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website). Right now though, it's time to find out which excellent product won Home Studio Tech of the Year.

Home studio tech of the year: The Frame

(opens in new tab) Possibly the most beautiful TV on the market, Samsung's The Frame is able to transform into a work of art at the touch of a button. With a stunning matte display, the TV has 'art mode', which displays user-selected art in a way never seen before. It's a stunning addition to a studio, and our judges couldn't resist naming it the winner of Home Studio Tech of the Year. Want one? Get the best price on our best Samsung Frame TV deals (opens in new tab) page.

Today's best Samsung The Frame deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £499 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Best studio furniture: Herman Miller Zeph Chair

(opens in new tab) Herman Miller is renowned for its stunning range of office chairs, which encompass every sitting style and need. But the Zeph chair, designed by Studio 7.5, has won out for this award because of its innovative mechanism. This chair offers something different – an animated shell chair, created by 3D printing. It's classic yet modern, and a real design feat. Compare it to other models in our best Herman Miller chairs (opens in new tab) guide.

Today's best Herman Miller Zeph chair deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £504 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Best printer: HP ENVY Inspire 7920e

(opens in new tab) The HP ENVY Inspire 7920e beat offerings from other industry heavyweight Epson, and more printers from HP itself. This all-in-one wireless, colour home printer offers up excellent print quality and build quality, too. It has a wide feature-set, it's reliable, and it all comes at a very reasonable price indeed. Here are our best home printers (opens in new tab) in case you want them.

Today's best HP ENVY Inspire 7920e deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £150.29 (opens in new tab) £129.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Best scanner: Canon CanoScan 9000F MKII

(opens in new tab) For a professional creative, a decent scanner needs to uphold the original quality of high-res photos and files. And our judges deemed the Canon CanoScan 9000F MKII the best of the best in this regard. With fancy features like auto image correction, this scanner connects directly to the cloud and works at high speed. Check out our best photo scanners (opens in new tab) guide to compare your options.

Best audio device design: SONOS Ray

(opens in new tab) This compact soundbar from SONOS is an unbelievable bit of kit. Tiny compared to most soundbars, it packs an audio punch far beyond its size – and it's super-affordable to boot. Its sleek design and high-level performance blew our judges away. Match up a soundbar to one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) around.

Today's best Sonos Ray deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £279 (opens in new tab) £248.25 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Best smart TV: LG C2 OLED

(opens in new tab) The LG C2 OLED is our judge's choice for the best smart TV around this year. With top-level, premium features, massive screens across the range and, of course, an incredible display, it is the TV we all want. It's incredibly thin, with the 0.1-inch thick panel across the top, showing some real design prowess. LG have raised the bar with this piece of tech. Find more TVs to compare it with in our best TV for PS5 (opens in new tab) guide.

Today's best LG C2 OLED deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £1,399.99 (opens in new tab) £999 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Best smart home devices: Amazon Echo Studio

(opens in new tab) Amazon's most advanced Alexa-based system is big, loud and robust. It's an impressive speaker with Ultra HD sound, 3D mixed music – and all while delivering the smart home features you'd expect (and some you wouldn't). In short, it does it all. It's also remarkably well priced.

Today's best Amazon Echo Studio deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £189.99 (opens in new tab) £139.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Best NFT display: Meural Canvas II

(opens in new tab) Our top choice of NFT displays is also our judge's pick for the best display out there. It's a classic design, that looks elegant and has a stunning display, too. The TrueArt Technology means you have total control over how your art is displayed, and we love how you can also use the app to display any digital art or video file. Check out more of the best NFT displays (opens in new tab) here.

Today's best Netgear Meural Canvas II deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £649.99 (opens in new tab) £599 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Read more: