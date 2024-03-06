The Paris 2024 Olympic posters are a feast for the eyes

The new posters for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games have been revealed and to say they're stunning is an understatement. The highly detailed illustrations are a feast for the eyes, packed with plenty of hidden details that reflect Paris' rich culture and the legacy of the games.

While illustration trends are always changing, these stylish posters are timelessly classic, embodying the old and new culture of the games. With almost endless monuments, symbols and sports to spot, the designs are like an upgraded Where's Wally illustration, creating a delightfully playful immersion.

Official poster for Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games (Image credit: Paris 2024)

Created by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni, the Paris 2024 Iconic Posters are inspired by diptych design where each design works separately but can be viewed together as a collective piece. They signify the union of the Olympic and Paralympic games, marking a united spirit between the historically separated events.

According to the official website the posters depict "a fantasy city" within a stadium, blending France's famous monuments with motifs from the games. The illustrations feature iconic symbols from the Olympics such as medals, rings and the Olympic flame, as well as new additions like the Paris 2024 mascots.

Image 1 of 2 Paris 2024 Olympics poster (Image credit: Paris 2024) Paris 2024 Paralympics poster (Image credit: Paris 2024)

Every inch of the combined posters has a unique detail, packing endless storytelling into every part of the design. The artwork took over 2,000 hours to create over six months making them one of the most detailed and labour-intensive Olympic posters to date. It feels like we're entering a refreshing contemporary era for the games and it's exciting to see France taking a more playful illustrated approach.

For design inspiration from the last games, check out the delightfully eclectic Tokyo 2020 Olympic posters. If you're after more stunning illustrations, check out Google's 25th-anniversary doodle that doubles as a fun interactive search game.