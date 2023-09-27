Google celebrates 25th anniversary with a fun new Doodle logo

Another day another Google Doodle, and today's latest logo design is a celebration of the search engines' 25th Birthday. The logo sees the two "o" characters replaced by the number 25, and although it's not the smoothest way to integrate the numbers into the design, it certainly marks the milestone in a grand way.

While Google doodles are no rarity to the search engine, the company never misses an opportunity to celebrate its birthday with a special design and we're always excited to see what's in store. (If you're after more ingenious logo designs, check out our collection of the best 20th century logos).

An early example of the Google logo (Image credit: Google)

"Today’s Doodle celebrates Google’s 25th year. And while here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect," the company said in a statement. Since its launch on 27th September 1998, Google has grown into a household name, and I can't remember the times before the instant search engine – what would we do in a world without the internet at our fingertips?

"Much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today’s Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful," the company continues. (The logo itself has seen a lot of evolution since its conception, take a look at Google's logo history to see how it's changed over the years).

The current Google logo (Image credit: Google)

When clicked, the Google Doodle logo takes users to a new tab that showers the page in confetti to get searchers into the birthday spirit. Google thanked its users for their support over the years in the following closing message: "Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together." We're certainly excited for the next big birthday milestone – bring on 50!

If you're after more Google Doodles, check out our roundup of the best Google Doodles ever, or take a look at the best Google Doodle games that you can still play.