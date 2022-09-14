The best iPhone 14 prices available

If you're looking for the lowest iPhone 14 prices, we've got good and bad news for you. First the bad – as the latest iPhone was only released recently, the idea that you're going to be able to get a really low price on the handset is optimistic to say the least. In short, you won't be able to find a better iPhone 14 price than the $799/£749 starting price on the cheapest model that comes with 128GB

The good news is that we're able to pull in all the best contract iPhone 14 deals into this page, so you still will be able to get a decent iPhone 14 deal. However, these deals will be heavily dependant on trading your old handset, or being a new customer to a network. All you have to do is scroll down and select your favoured iPhone 14 deal.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 The most affordable of the best iPhone range to date. Release date: September 2022 | Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 146.7mm x 71.5mm x 7.8mm | OS: iOS 16 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 2532x1170 | CPU: A15 Bionic chip | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512G | Battery: Up to 20 hours, up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes | Rear camera: 12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide | Front camera: 12MP Beautiful display Super-fast chip Classic design Still has notch

We haven't yet got our hands on the new iPhone 14, but when we do we're very keen to test out some of the new features that the smart phone boasts. Chief among these is the super-charged A16 processor that was actually featured in last year's iPhone 13 Pro and the better low light photography that Apple promises. As far as design goes, it's the same (classic) look that we personally love.

Price-wise, the iPhone 14 starts at $799 in the US, which is the base price that both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 came as, so we're impressed by that! The most up-to-date iPhone at a price unaffected by inflation? Yes please!

The best iPhone 14 prices: contracts and handsets

When is the iPhone 14 released? The iPhone 14 is now ready to be pre-ordered, and will be on sale on 16 September. Although Apple claims that it will be able to deliver the iPhone 14 handsets to buyers on the same on sale date, we think that there will be delays in receiving the handset due to demand.

What's the difference between iPhone 14 and iPhone 13? For the difference between these two phones, you'll have to look under the hood. The design of both the 13 and 14 are very similar to our eyes, which is no bad thing as we love the aesthetic. Inside, however, the iPhone 14 has more in common with the iPhone 13 Pro, with the same suped-up CPU.

