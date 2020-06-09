iPhone 11 deals: Cheap iPhone sale is live now

Here we've put together the best iPhone 11 deals out there at the moment – including a huge $700 off the iPhone 11 Pro at AT&T and £135 off the iPhone 11 at EE in the UK (with code 10OFF). Released on 20 September 2019, the iPhone 11 has been out long enough for some amazing savings to be on offer, from various carriers and retailers – and these are our top picks.

The Apple iPhone 11 and its bigger brother the iPhone 11 Pro come with a 6.1-inch LCD and Super Retina xDR OLED display respectively. As well as beautiful displays, they both boast fantastic quality cameras, perfect for the creative on the move, akin to having a standard iPhone camera, a GoPro wide angle, and a 50mm portrait lens all in one!

For the starting price of $699 for the iPhone 11 and $999 for the Pro, you'll also get up to 17 or 20 hours of video playback with each model, and 64GB storage for all your media. And right now Apple is offering $250 off the new iPhone 11 if you trade in your old iPhone.

iPhone 11 & 11 Pro – the best US deals

iPhone 11 | $699 | Save up to $550 at Verizon

This carrier will give you up to $550 off the iPhone 11 with a select trade-in. All you have to do is select monthly device payments, and you'll receive up to $550 credited to your account over the next two years.

Phone 11 Pro | $999 | Save up to $700 at AT&T

If you switch to AT&T now, you can save up to $700 off the more powerful iPhone 11 Pro. You have to buy the phone on a qualifying instalment agreement, plus trade in a phone, and you'll get credits over the next 30 months.

iPhone 11 & 11 Pro – the best UK deals

iPhone 11 | 20GB data| Unlimited mins and texts | £965 / £35 per month at EE

This is a great option if you're looking to get the latest iPhone 11 but don't want to spend too much a month. With a discounted upfront payment of £135 (with code 10OFF), you pay £35 a month and you'll get 20GB of data, and unlimited text and minutes too! Or, go for the SIM-free handset for £729!

iPhone 11 Pro| 100GB data| Unlimited mins and texts | £288 off / £58 per month at EE

This 24-month contract comes with a massive £288 cashback – the equivalent of £12 off every month for two years! It has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display and one of the best cameras on a smartphone today. The deal includes 100GB data and unlimited mins and texts. Or, go for the SIM-free handset for £1,049!

