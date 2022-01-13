The best iPhone XR deals: the lowest prices in January 2022

You may think that iPhone XR deals will be thin on the ground, what with Apple discontinuing the iPhone this year, and the iPhone SE taking its place in the 'affordable' category. But that's all just meant that, if you're not fussed about having the latest tech, you can actually score brilliant iPhone XR deals right now.

Let's get one thing straight - the iPhone XR is still a great iPhone. It came out on 12 September 2018, not long after the iPhone X, and a year before the iPhone 11 (check out the full iPhone model list for more information). It's got a powerful A12 Bionic chip working behind an impressive 6.1-inch Super Retina LED screen. You can play 4K footage on that screen, whether that's your own that you've shot with the phone's 12MP camera, or from streaming.

There's loads of fun colours to the iPhone XR, and all of them come with wireless charging, face recognition, and an impressive 11 hour a day battery life. When it comes to storage, the iPhone XR deals below will be on both the 64GB and 128GB options of the phone.

Price-wise, in 2018 the iPhone XR retailed at $749/£749 for the 64GB model, and $799/£799 for the 128GB, but today you shouldn't be spending more than $500/£500 for the 64GB model, and $550/£550 for the larger model. When you consider the next iPhone on the ladder is the iPhone 11 that goes for $599/£549, this is still a great price.

If you're looking for a newer iPhone, see our guide to the best iPhone 13 deals, and the best iPhone 12 deals. Scroll down now and see the best iPhone XR deals around, switching from the contract and sim only options, to get the very best deal for you.

The best iPhone XR deals right now

Is the iPhone XR still worth it?

Just because the iPhone XR is discontinued by Apple doesn't meant that it's no longer a good option for potential buyers. It's a great handset, with OLED display and 12MB camera, and though it doesn't have the triple camera that the latest iPhone 13 boasts, that's represented in its far lower price point. The 'affordable' iPhone has never been more easy on the wallet than right now.

