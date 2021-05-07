The best Apple Watch Deals: From Apple Watch SE to Apple Watch 6

It's time to make the most of the best Apple Watch deals, and there are plenty of options to choose from. We've collected the very best deals to be found, listing all the main highlights of each iteration, from the Apple Watch 1 all the way to the most recent Apple Watch 6.

Of course, the release of that last Apple Watch has changed things somewhat. With Apple Watch Series 6 (not to mention the affordable Apple Watch SE at the same time), all sorts of discounts on older models have since been surfacing. But which one should you take advantage of? We've detailed all the Apple Watches below, with an accompanying widget that pulls in the best Apple Watch deals of that model live.

Once you've got your Apple Watch deal, go over and check out our article on the best Apple Watch bands. Want to save on other Apple products? From MacBooks deals to the best Mac mini deals, we've got you covered.

The best Apple Watch Series 6 deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch Series 6 came out September 2020, and already we're seeing some pretty solid savings. We'll be straight with you – we're fans of the latest Apple Watch, having played extensively with one for our Apple Watch Series 6 review. Chief amongst it's highlights is it's range of health and fitness features, and that iconic design. This is the Apple Watch with Blood Oxygen monitoring, super fast S6 processor, and with our handy discount price widget, the very best prices will be shown below.

The best Apple Watch SE deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch SE came out at the same time as the Series 6, above, so savings are to be found more and more. If we liked the Apple Watch 6 above, we were blown away with the Apple Watch SE, giving it a top score in our hands on Apple Watch SE review. As ever, our price comparison widget below will pull the best online prices in front of you.

The best Apple Watch Series 5 deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch 5 has new display technology allowing for an always-on screen mode. In layman's terms, that means you can actually look at your watch and see the time without pressing anything. You know, like you would with a traditional watch.

There are two new finishes to choose from – titanium and ceramic – plus a stack of new watchOS features. And with prices starting at $399 for the 40mm GPS model, it's still within the realms of affordability.

The best Apple Watch Series 4 deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Watch 4 has a bigger screen, an improved speaker and a dial that's more pleasing to use than the older models. It also has health features such as a heart rate monitor, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS capabilities.

As the first Apple Watch with a tweaked design since the launch of the first model, it's much sought after, but that doesn't mean you can't get a discount. In fact, here are the best available right now...

There are also other versions of the Series 4 Watch to add an extra degree of style, namely the Nike and Hermes collections.

The best Apple Watch Series 3 deals

There's been some sweet bargains on the Series 3 in recent years. The most exciting thing about the Apple Watch 3 on launch was the introduction of Cellular, which meant it could be used without an iPhone or Wi-Fi, taking its capabilities to a whole new level. Of course, that's a base spec for all the Apple Watches to have been released since.

The Series 3 doesn't have quite the same speed or swish design as the Series 4 onwards, but it still works well and looks good. So if you don't want to spend a lot, then this could be the model for you. See below for the best prices in your area today.

The best Apple Watch Series 2 & 1 deals

Some of the best Apple Watch deals you'll find are on the Series 1 and 2 models, which lack the finesse and power of the Series 3 and 4 models. They've now been discontinued by Apple, but that means you can pick them up for an especially cheap price on places like Ebay. However, as newer models get discounted, deals on the first two Apple Watches are drying up, so if you don't see any deals being pulled in to the deal finder below, you may be better going for one of the other Apple Watches in the family above.

Read more: