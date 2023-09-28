The Best Google Pixel Watch Prices in September 2023

The best Google Pixel Watch prices come and go, so if you've been waiting for the right time to buy then this guide is for you. The Google Pixel Watch is still less than a year old, having been released in October 2022, and is one of the best Apple Watch alternatives, especially for those with Pixel smartphones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The first-ever smartwatch from Google, the Pixel Watch has a pretty high starting price of $350/£340 for the Wi-Fi and GPS model, and $400/£380 for the LTE cellular edition. We have seen prices fall to a more reasonable $295/£279 in the last few months, but this could drop even further once the smartwatch gets replaced by the Google Pixel Watch 2 model, rumoured for an early October 2023 release.

A direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 8, but $50 cheaper, the Google Pixel Watch is available in only one size (41mm) with an array of watch bands and colours to choose from, and features that include Google Assitant and Fitbit fitness trackers. For more non-Apple smartwatch suggestions, take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 prices and the best Galaxy Watch 5 prices for some great savings.

The best Google Pixel Watch prices

(Image credit: Google / Fitbit)

Google Pixel Watch The best (and only) Google Smartwatch Release date: October 13, 2022 | Display: AMOLED with Gorilla Glass 5 | Dimensions: Diameter: 41 mm · Height: 12.3 mm | Weight: 36g (without band) | Operating system: Wear OS 3.5 / Requires Android 8.0 or newer | Connectivity: 4G LTE and UMTS2/ Bluetooth 5.0 / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / NFC | Cellular: Yes | Battery: 294 mAh (typical) · Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery £279 at Amazon £279 at John Lewis £279 at Currys Integration with Fitbit Google Assistant Elegant design Battery life could be better One size fits all (41mm) Only works with Android smartphones

This smartwatch from Google is a great choice for those into fitness, with convenient integration with FitBit services through a subscription (you can get 6 months of Fitbit Premium included) offering access to the top FitBit apps and features. These include the ability to measure and monitor your heart rate, assess your heart rhythm with an ECG, track your sleep, and plenty more.

The Google Pixel Watch has a glossy design with a smooth and responsive AMOLED display that curves slightly. It's colourful and bright, with an array of watch band colours to choose from and features that include GPS tracking, cellular service, contactless payments, integration with Google's suite of apps (including hands-free Google Assistant), and other handy tools such as a flashlight and remote camera app plus the SOS Button and easy response to notifications.

We're yet to review this elegant smartwatch for ourselves, but our sister sites Tom's Guide and TechRadar both gave it a 4-star review, praising the slick exterior design, and the Wear OS operating system. Room for improvement falls on the battery life, as well as the one-size design which can be a bit small for those who prefer a bigger smartwatch. It might be worth holding off to see what improvements are made to the Pixel Watch 2, but if you can tolerate a lacklustre battery life then this could be the smartwatch for you.

See our clever widget below to keep tabs on the best prices on the Google Pixel Watch as and when they go live. Stay tuned for any Pixel Watch 2 announcements and we'll keep this page updated as prices for the original model (we hope) will begin to fall. For now, here are the best Pixel Watch deals.

• If you'd like some more accessories to pair with your Google smartphone, we have a guide to the best Pixel Buds Pro prices, as well as the best Google Pixel Fold prices if you're in the market for a bendy smartphone.