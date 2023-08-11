Best Google Pixel Fold prices in August 2023

Google's first-ever foldable phone was only released in June 2023, so it's definitely too early to be talking about Google Pixel Fold prices - but there are some deals to be discovered. And that's exactly what you'll find on this page.

The Google Pixel Fold is one of the best foldable smartphones around right now, and a direct rival to the new Samsung Z Fold 5 series and the Motorola Razr. The Pixel Fold is ideal for creatives that rely on producing digital content, with one of the most balanced triple rear camera systems we've seen on a folding phone, 4K videography, and a powerful arsenal of tools for astrophotography.

The starting retail price for the Google Pixel Fold is super expensive at $1,799/£1,749 for the 256GB model and increases further to $1,919/£1,869 for the 512GB option. The best prices we're seeing right now are the same as retail, but there are some opportunities for savings with finance payment plans or with a network contract.

See our clever deals widgets below for the current best Google Pixel Fold deals, and if this falls way out of your budget, then take a look at our guide to the best Google Pixel 7 Pro prices instead for a more budget-friendly smartphone choice.

The best Google Pixel Fold prices

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel Fold A premium smartphone for creatives with a big budget. Display: 7.6-inch inner display & 5.8-inch outer display / FHD+ OLED Smooth | Dimensions: Unfolded: 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.8 mm | CPU: Google Tensor G2 | Storage: 256GB - 512GB (12GB RAM) | Main Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7 (wide) + 10.8 MP, f/3.1 (telephoto) + 10.8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide) | Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm | Weight: 283g | OS: Android 13 £1,749 at Mobiles.co.uk £1,749 at Carphone Warehouse £2,399 at Amazon IPX8 water resistant Great for night photography Shoots 4K video Does not unfold completely flat Very expensive Issues reported with screen damage

The Google Pixel Fold is the latest addition to the foldable smartphone trend, but the first-ever one created by Google. We absolutely love the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a smartphones, rating them as top contenders for the best camera phones on the market right now, so how does the Pixel Fold measure up to its cousins?

Foldable phones tend to have compromised camera quality due to the design choices in creating these phones, but with an impressive triple rear camera unit combined with Google's amazing AI photo features, the Pixel Fold is a great companion for photographers. Key features also include the Photo Unblur tool, as well as Real Tone accuracy for skin colour representation.

The current retail price of the Pixel Fold is high, but shockingly we've seen the 512GB model listed even higher from third party sellers on Amazon – at an outrageous $3,699. The maximum you should pay for this is $1,919. As for exclusive deals, we've spotted that AT&T is offering a reduced price of $1,879.99 on the 512GB Pixel Fold when subscribing to a 3-year contract, and Verizon is offering $900 off the device with a qualifying phone trade-in.

Here are the best deals on the Pixel Fold wherever you are in the world...