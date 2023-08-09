Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Prices in August 2023

Searching for the best Google Pixel 7 Pro prices? Then this guide is for you. Released in October 2022, the Pixel 7 series is less than a year old, and we think it's definitely one of the best smartphones that a creative can own. Take a look at the specs and our price comparisons below to find out why.

Other devices in this range include the standard Google Pixel 7, as well as the newer Google Pixel 7a (released in May 2023) which is the more affordable alternative and even made the top of our list as one of the best budget camera phones.

The original retail price for the Google Pixel 7 Pro was $899 / £849 for the 128GB model, but the best price we're seeing right now is just $699 on Amazon in the US and £684 on Amazon in the UK. If you're not fussed about owning the latest smartphone model, you might want to take a look at the best Google Pixel 6 deals and save some dollars in the process.

The lowest Google Pixel 7 Pro prices

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 7 Pro The best smartphone for creatives that ticks all the boxes Display: 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz (1440 x 3120 pixels) | Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm | Storage: 128GB - 512GB | Main Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9 (wide) + 48MP f/3.5,120mm (telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultra wide) | Front Camera: 10.8 MP, f/2.2 | Weight: 212 g | OS: Android 13 £679 at Amazon £849 at John Lewis £849 at very.co.uk Excellent camera Google Tensor G2 chip Shoots 4K video at 30/60fps Battery life could be better Not really suitable for gaming

The Google Pixel 7 is an impressive iPhone alternative with a host of features that make daily life that much easier. The generous 12GB of RAM will allow for effortless multitasking and switching between apps with ease, plus the new Tensor G2 chip offers smoother running and new AI and machine learning functions. The camera is the star of the show, with fascinating new features such as the ability to unblur your images using AI, erase unwanted strangers from a background, and night mode.

The current price of the Pixel 7 Pro on Amazon is slightly higher than the lowest-ever UK Amazon price of £661 back in February, and the US $699 price tag is the cheapest it has ever been! But it's unlikely we'll see the Pixel 7 Pro drop much further than this while it's still under a year old. If a Pixel 8 model is announced by the end of the year, however, then we could see a price cut imminently.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro might be Google's top flagship contender in the smartphone wars, but it's actually at a super competitive price right now with great value and amazing features. We're yet to submit our own review of the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but our sister site Tom's Guide gave it four stars, praising the refined design, and TechRadar found it to be "simply brilliant at everything it does", rating it 4.5 stars.

See our clever deals widgets below for the best prices on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the standard Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a in your region right now. These prices update constantly, so keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly to find the best deals.