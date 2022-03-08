The best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals can save you money on the tech giant´s latest Android phone. Released in October 2021, the Pixel 6 offers the best Android experience for its price, with a sharp new design and powerful Google-designed Tensor processor.

Throw in great camera specs and image editing options and new Google Assistant feature with Android 12, and you have a gem of a smart phone that was able to make almost as much noise on its release as an Apple phone would. And if you want more, the flagship Pixel 6 Pro is a contender for the best Android camera phone out there.

On their release, the Google Pixel 6 price starts at $599 / £599 while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 / £849, making each somewhat cheaper than equivalent rival offerings from Samsung Galaxy S21 and Apple. Below, we'll be tracking the best Google Pixel 6 deals to help you keep an eye out for even better prices when they appear. If you're not yet decided on the Pixel 6, see our guides to the best iPhone 13 deals and the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals too. In the meantime, here are the best prices on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The best Google Pixel 6 deals

The 6.4in Google Pixel 6 Pro offers quite a radical improvement on the previous iteration of the Android phone, with a new Google-designed Tensor sensor and a unique-looking design. It has solid cameras: 50MP wide (f/1.85) and 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) on the back; 8MP (f/2.0) on the front, and good image editing features to boot. Storage options are 128GB and 256GB. The starting price at launch was $599 / £599. See the best current prices below.

The best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

The slightly larger Google Pixel 6 Pro is everything the Pixel 6 is and more, offering perhaps the best Android camera phone of all on launch: a 50MP (f/1.85) main camera, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto with 4x optical zoom on the back, and a 11MP (f/2.2) on the front. As for video, it can do up to 4K 60 fps (HDRnet).

Storage options go up to 512GB, and the 6.71in OLED (3120 x 1440) screen is a delight. Battery life isn't as good as competing phones, but the Pixel 6 Pro scores well on almost everything else, including price. The Google Pixel 6 Pro price on launch started at $899 / £849. See the best current Google Pixel 6 Pro deals below.

