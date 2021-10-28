The best iPhone 13 deals in October 2021

By

The best iPhone 13 deals for the cheapest options on Apple's newest phone.

best iPhone 13 deals
iPhone 13 deals might seem unlikely with the newest iPhone only hitting the streets in late September 2021, but depending on whether you want to tie in with a plan from a phone operator or buy the phone unlocked. Also, with Black Friday 2021 approaching there's just a chance that we might see iPhone 13 deals at some major retailers.

The iPhone 13 is a fantastic phone for creatives, offering an improved screen, camera and battery life. The iPhone 13 Pro takes things even further with astounding camera quality and a brilliant 120Hz display. They're both fantastic updates to a phone that was already incredibly impressive, upgrading pretty much every element of the iPhone 12. See our iPhone 13 review and iPhone 13 pro review for more details. 

We'll be updating this page regularly with direct links to the best iPhone 13 deals available. You can click on the links below to go directly to the retailers in the US or the UK, or scroll down further for a comparison of prices across the iPhone 13 range, which includes the iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max and mini. For more Apple deals, make sure you also keep an eye on our guide to Apple Black Friday 2021.

The best iPhone 13 deals in the US

Image

Apple iPhone 13 (all models): save up to $800 with trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon
The joint best deal in the US comes from Verizon. Effectively, you could get the phone for free, though you'll need to trade in a very new phone to get the full discount. Either way, you can carve a big chunk off the price of the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro or Pro Max.

View Deal
Image

Apple iPhone 13 (all models): save up to $800 with trade-in and unlimited plan at ATT
ATT has a similar deal, offering up to $800 off if you trade in your own phone. Again the offer applies to any model in the range: the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro or Pro Max.

View Deal

The best iPhone 13 deals in the UK

Image

Apple iPhone 13 (all models): From £0 upfront, £46/month on Three at Affordable Mobiles
This is the best pay monthly deal we've seen in the UK at the moment, giving you the iPhone 13 plus 100GB data a month. Affordable Mobiles also has deals on the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pro Max.

View Deal
Image

Apple iPhone 13 (all models): save up to £610 with trade-in at Apple
Apple itself is offering up to £610 off if you trade in an iPhone 8 or above. The offer is available on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, or the Pro or Pro Max.

View Deal

The best iPhone 13 deals compared

Read more: 

Beren Neale
Beren Neale

Beren Neale is the deals editor at Creative Bloq. After editing several creative and design magazines - including the graphic design mag Computer Arts - he found his home on the biggest global art and design website, helping digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need. 

