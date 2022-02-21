The best iPhone 13 mini prices all in one place? You've got it. Below we'll round up all the best deals on the latest version of Apple's smallest smartphone, whether you're looking for a contract or to buy the device alone.

The iPhone 13 mini may be small, but that doesn't mean you sacrifice processing power or camera capabilities. It delivers all the main specs of the standard iPhone 13, including an A15 Bionic processor, 5G support, MagSafe compatibility and a great dual-lens camera system with features like Cinematic mode all packed into a smaller package for those who prefer a phone they can more easily fit in a pocket. In fact, the only area in which you lose out opting for the mini over the standard iPhone 13 is in battery life, due to the smaller battery.

If want to buy direct from Apple, you'll find links to the purchase in the US and UK below, but scroll down further for a comparison of the best iPhone 13 mini deals available across a range of retailers, together with links to their sites. For more details on the iPhone 13 mini including its main technical specs and a comparison with other models, skip to the section on iPhone 13 mini: all you need to know.

We've pulled in the best iPhone 13 mini prices from a range of retailers to help you find the best deal. First, we'll look at the best options for the phone without for those who want to buy the handset outright. Below that, we've pulled in a list of the best iPhone 13 mini contract deals available in your area.

The best iPhone 13 mini prices: handsets

The best iPhone 13 mini prices: contracts

iPhone 13 mini: all you need to know

The main thing to know about the iPhone 13 mini is that essentially it's the same phone as the iPhone 13 but in a smaller package. You get very similar specs, with only battery life losing out because of the shrunk down battery. So you still get 5G support, MagSafe compatibility and a dual-lens camera system.

The iPhone 13 mini is ideal for those who prefer a phone that can easily slip into a pocket, and it's also the cheapest iPhone in the latest generation of models, so if you find the other models a bit steep, you may find the best iPhone 13 mini prices to be more tempting. Below, we'll break down what you get for your cash. See our iPhone 13 review for more details on the standard model.

iPhone 13 mini: specs Screen size: 5.4-inches

Rear camera: 12MP

Selfie camera: 12MP

Weight: 141g

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic chip

Resolution: 1080 x 2340

Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB

RAM: 4GB

Battery: Li-Ion 2438 mAh

iphone 13 mini size comparison

So just how mini is the iPhone 13 mini? The iPhone 13 has a 5.4in screen and measures 131.5 x 2.53mm (5.18 x 2.53in), while the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with their 6.1in screen measure 146.7 x 71.5m (5.78 x 2.82in). That means the mini is a full 15mm shorter, which is enough of a difference to notice when you're trying to fit it into a pocket. And it absolutely dwarves the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which has a 6.7in screen. That said, the screen size is larger than the that of the tiny 2020 iPhone SE and is close to the size of the old iPhone 8 Plus.

