Finally, some big savings on Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm

Was: $299.99

Now: $239.99 at Best Buy

Save: $60

Galaxy Watch 6 44mm

Was: $329.99

Now: $269.99 at Best Buy

Save: $60



Overview: The Galaxy Watch 6 is the newest smartwatch from Samsung, and the most polished yet. It's a direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 8 and other contenders such as the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit series.

Key features: Advanced Sleep Coaching, ECG / Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Skin Temperature, menstrual cycle tracking, and Blood Oxygen measuring.

Release date: July 2023.

Price history: While the price on the 40mm isn't quite the cheapest we've seen - we spotted it briefly at $228 at Amazon earlier in the year, the price on the larger 44mm version is the cheapest on record.

Current price: Samsung: $239.99 / $269.99

Review consensus: Our sister site, Tech Radar, gave it a solid 4-star rating and praised the updated design and improved wellness and sleep metrics. The only thing that really lets this smartwatch down is the mediocre battery life.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑


