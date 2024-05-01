Finally, some big savings on Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is finally coming in for some great deals across the board. Released in July 2023, we rate it as one of the best Apple Watch alternatives, and right now you can save $60 on standard 40mm and 44mm models at Best Buy and save up to $130 off Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Amazon.
The Galaxy Watch 6 is the successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 model and boasts features like an ECG heart rate monitor and blood oxygen measuring. For more deals, see our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch prices.
The best Galaxy Watch 6 deals today
Galaxy Watch 6 40mm
Was: $299.99
Now: $239.99 at Best Buy
Save: $60
Galaxy Watch 6 44mm
Was: $329.99
Now: $269.99 at Best Buy
Save: $60
Overview: The Galaxy Watch 6 is the newest smartwatch from Samsung, and the most polished yet. It's a direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 8 and other contenders such as the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit series.
Key features: Advanced Sleep Coaching, ECG / Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Skin Temperature, menstrual cycle tracking, and Blood Oxygen measuring.
Release date: July 2023.
Price history: While the price on the 40mm isn't quite the cheapest we've seen - we spotted it briefly at $228 at Amazon earlier in the year, the price on the larger 44mm version is the cheapest on record.
Current price: Samsung: $239.99 / $269.99
Review consensus: Our sister site, Tech Radar, gave it a solid 4-star rating and praised the updated design and improved wellness and sleep metrics. The only thing that really lets this smartwatch down is the mediocre battery life.
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm
Was: $399.99
Now: $269.29 at Amazon
Save: $130
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm
Was: $399.99
Now: $269 at Amazon
Save: $130
Overview: The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a more elegant and polished version of Samsung's flagship smartwatch. It's made from stainless steel rather than Armor aluminium and has a larger screen and rotating bezel that makes it look more like a traditional watch.
Key features: Measured Blood oxygen, cadence, calories burned, distance traveled, duration of exercise, duration of sleep stages, electrocardiography (ECG), laps swam, pace, skin temperature, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass, gyro sensor
Release date: July 2023.
Price history: These limited-time deals at Amazon are the cheapest prices we've seen yet on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. You'll need to be quick though because stock is running low.
Current price: Samsung: $399.99
Review consensus: Our sister site, Tech Radar, gave the watch a 4.5-star review describing it as a "bigger, bolder" Galaxy Watch with elegant looks.
TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½