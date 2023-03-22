The best Galaxy Watch 4 prices in March 2023

Welcome to our guide to the best Galaxy Watch 4 prices available today. The Watch 4 is a great alternative to the newer Watch 5 if you're looking for something a bit more affordable. Despite now being a generation behind, it still features incredible software that is easy to use and has a beautiful build. It has a lightweight body, vibrant screen and is overall a great accessory to pair up with your Samsung phone to handle your notifications and track fitness.

Released August 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a generation behind the newest smart watch release from Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 4 currently has a starting price of $199/£199 for the smallest 40mm size, and that price will vary dependant on bigger display sizes and cellular compatibility. This price is definitely cheaper than that of the Galaxy Watch 5, which starts at $279/£269.

The best Galaxy Watch 4 prices today

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

A cheaper option in the Samsung Galaxy Watch line.

Size: 40, 44mm | Processor: Exynos W920 (Dual core, 5nm) | Always on screen: Yes | ECG and blood pressure: Yes | Cellular: Yes | Brightness : Up to 1,000 nits

Lightweight design
More affordable than newer models
Excellent software
Battery life isn't great

Although a slightly older model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a fantastic smart watch that is perfect for tracking your fitness and handling notifications. It sadly lacks the rotating bezel which was a favourite detail of the older models, but it still feels great to use. 

