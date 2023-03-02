Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Flips the script on camera phones

This phone is unique yet stunning in design, featuring powerful software to fully utilise the folding function and extra screen face. It houses Samsung's powerful camera specs and has an impressive battery life that will last you the day, making it a great option for big fans of taking photos and videos on the go. But considering its similarity to the 2021 Flip3 model, I'm not sure it's worth the high price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is unique in every way. From stunningly vibrant screens to powerful software, this phone has it all alongside the distinctive flip function. As the name suggests, this phone can be folded in half to make it incredibly compact and easy to carry around and the inclusion of the smaller cover screen on the back of the phone is a fun yet efficient addition to the Flip series. Android prides itself on excellent software, and my test proved that the Flip4 (mostly) lives up to models like the S22 phone. Of course, with the phone essentially being cut in half, there are concerns about build quality and internal efficiency – so is it worth the high price tag over opting for other Samsung Galaxy models?

Galaxy Z Flip4: key specs Chipset: Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128gb - 512GB

OS: Android 13, One UI 5.1

Screen: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels (Gorilla Glass Victus+)

Cameras: 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (main), 1/1.76", Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (front)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB Type-C 2.0, NFC Dimensions: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm (unfolded),

84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm (folded

Weight: 187 g (6.60 oz)

Battery: Li-Po 3700 mAh, non-removable

With a starting price of $849/£769, the Flip4 isn't exactly a cheaper alternative if you're looking for one of the best camera phones (opens in new tab) available right now. This is especially apparent considering the lesser models in the Samsung S22 series also retails at around $849/£769 for the base 5G model. I use the S22 Ultra in my day-to-day life as I prioritise camera quality when choosing a phone, and that retails for around $1,199/£1,149, so I wasn't expecting the Flip4 to quite live up to it with such a considerable price difference.

However, my short time with the Flip4 made for a pleasant surprise and convinced me that I could easily transfer over in the future if I was willing to sacrifice some more polished features the Ultra provides. The few downgrades regarding features like camera quality and battery life from the S22 series weren't enough to put me off the phone and I found it really held up to the Samsung quality we've come to expect.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Design and Screen

I'm a Samsung user through and through when it comes to phones, and I usually opt for the Ultra series as I prefer a solid build that has some nice weight to it. Weighing only 187g, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is incredibly lightweight but still has a surprisingly solid feel to it when both folded and unfolded. It measures 16.5 x 7.2 x 0.69 cm when unfolded, and just 8.5 x 7.2 x 1.5 cm when folded.

The folded phone is wonderfully compact and easily fits into smaller pockets and bags and the screen feels very well protected. I loved how easily portable it felt when flipped compared to bulkier Samsung phones and it became a major plus for me over my day-to-day phone (the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra). Despite the screen crease, the phone feels sturdy when unfolded and takes a modest amount of pressure to flip it over again.

The screen is an AMOLED panel that features a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus+, as well as a plastic layer over the inner glass screen to ensure durability. The unique cover screen was one of my favourite additions to this phone. I love how easily accessible apps like the calendar and clock are and you can quickly set up reminders without having to open up the phone. The cover screen is fully customisable and you can use either a custom photograph or pre-made asset as the background image as well as change the clock/text colour and placement.



Let's talk about the elephant in the room – the screen crease. The crease itself is less noticeable when the AMOLED display is on (except for when it catches a light reflection). When using the touchscreen for normal actions like typing on the keyboard and general browsing, I tended not to notice the indentation all that often. One of the main times I did notice the crease was when I performed an extended swipe down on the screen.

It definitely took some getting used to, especially considering how often Samsung users have to do this action to access the quick menu for features like WiFi, torch and Bluetooth access. It's something I hope continues to become less noticeable in future Flip models from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Camera

An excellent camera is the make-or-break factor for most modern phones. The latest Samsung phones are truly incredible when it comes to camera quality and software, and the Flip4 is a great option if you're looking for a decent phone camera that isn't too heavy-duty but still produces beautiful images.



Spec-wise, the main camera features 12 MP. The camera software will ensure images are sharp and vibrant with lots of detail. It isn't the best phone camera on the market, especially when you compare it to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's beefy 108 MP camera. The camera interface is pretty much identical to the other modern Samsung phones with a wide array of shooting modes and customisation options that will allow you to make the most out of the great software.

Comparing it to the S21 and S22 cameras, you do lose out on a lot of the crisper details that these phones offer. Zooming in on images will expose blurrier details and pixellation, but overall the larger f/1.8 sensor makes sure your photos feature excellent dynamic range and saturated colours that make them pop. I especially love the addition of the cover screen acting as a viewfinder to preview photos taken on the back camera.



The most notable camera downgrade I noticed was in the selfie front camera. Featuring 10 MP, it's a considerable step down from the 40 MP front camera on the S22 Ultra. A lot of crispness is lost and close-up selfies can feel pixellated, meaning you lose out on finer details. I'd say this phone is a great option if professional camera quality isn't a must for you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Performance and Interface

Featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is a powerhouse. It easily handles running multiple applications at the same time without lag or disrupted performance. The Flip4 runs the latest Android 12 OS straight out of the box, and if you've used Samsung products over the last year or so, this will feel intimately familiar. The addition of the cover screen means there are some extra unique features when it comes to interface, such as diverting notifications or using the cover screen to preview photos using the back camera.

There's also the inclusion of the unique Flex Mode that kicks in when the phone is partially folded whilst apps are open. Folding the phone in half in apps like YouTube and the camera will quickly transition to a mode that splits the screen to better display the app elements.

In other software, the top half of the screen will display the app where as the lower portion will turn into a small trackpad/quick menu to navigate the phone. It's not a feature you'll use all that often as it limits visuals pretty dramatically, but it's still a fun addition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 review: Battery life and Charging

Battery-wise, you don't need to worry about not making it through the day with the Galaxy Z Flip4. It comfortably lasts all day even with extended use, and I actually found the battery to last longer than the S22 Ultra. I had a video playing on YouTube at full brightness and full screen for two hours, and in that time period, the phone went from 100% to 85%. It has a battery capacity of 3,700 mAh and a full charge will take you about 80 minutes with the standard Samsung charger.

Considering the older Flip3 has a battery size of 3,400 mAh, the extra 300 mAh is a definite improvement and adds nearly three hours of extra screen time from the Flip3. The Flip 4 also supports Samsung Fast wireless charging 2.0. Overall, it feels like Samsung made considerable improvements over the older Flip models that really make the Flip4 worth the upgrade if you'll be using your phone for more heavy-duty applications like editing and mobile gaming.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4?

With an extensive amount of Samsung phone use under my belt, I went into using the Flip4 with pretty high expectations. Overall I found it to be a really powerful phone when it came to software and I enjoyed the folding function a lot more than I expected. The phone when folded is conveniently sized and fits perfectly into pockets and smaller bags whilst feeling protected.

The crease definitely takes some getting used to but I didn't find it to be a distraction when using the phone, and the improvements made from the previous Galaxy Flip phones make it a considerable upgrade from its predecessors. Yes, it's pretty pricey but if you're not fussed about top-end phone camera quality and fancy something that's both stylish and easily portable, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is a good pick for you.

