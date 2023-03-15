How to watch the first movie made on a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Today the award-winning director Na Hong-jin releases his short film 'Faith' created using a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Leading filmmakers are now using the same mobile you have in your back pocket to film incredible movies, breaking down the barriers to getting films made.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 released last month and you can read why the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200-million camera is so special. Hong-jin is best-known for movies such as 'The Chaser,' 'The Yellow Sea' and 'The Wailing,' which demonstrate the director's signature style of dark imagery, horror and suspense.

So how can you watch Hong-jin's new movie? Simply, tune Samsung’s official YouTube (opens in new tab) channel from 9 pm ET today / 1 am GMT. While you wait, watch the behind the scenes short film below.

"I wanted to show that I can make clips that are of a professional level with the Galaxy S23 Ultra,” said Hong-jin at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event last month, “and this experience was overall very interesting and exciting."

A big advantage of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the mobile's ability to capture fine details in dim lighting or even the dark. Hong-jin said, "I believe that a big advantage was that I was able to capture movements vividly and easily through any angle on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which would have otherwise been impossible by a larger camera."

You can make professional quality films on a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, though you may need some extra kit (Image credit: Samsung)

Film director Chung Jung-Hoon, who worked with Hong-jin on 'Faith' said he "tried to reduce the lighting even further to highlight the dark atmosphere as though I was filming a regular movie, and to my surprise, the details were alive. The HDR function of the Galaxy S23 Ultra helped me to shoot dark sections."

Hong-jin's film shows how we can all achieve professional results using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which offers incredible Nightography video and photography. The new mobile also comes with a suite of tools to ensure the best results, including Optical Image Stabilization to reduce motion blur and shake and Signal Processing, which uses AI, and ensuring images remain intense and clear even in low light.

Hong-jin's movie is the first to release, but other leading filmmakers are involved too, read up on how Alien director Ridley Scott is using a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to make his next short film.

