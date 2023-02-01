Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 live blog: Galaxy S23 smartphones, laptops and more
What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023.
The hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event goes live today, so what can we expect from this competitor to Apple? You can watch the event live on this page (above) and I'll be revealing the rumours and news as it happens leading up to this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is the Samsung version of Apple's WWDC events, and like Apple, Samsung will use today's show to reveal its latest hardware, including new smartphones and laptops. Today I expect Samsung to reveal its new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones, including the new Galaxy S23 Ultra that promises an eye-catching 200MP sensor camera capable of impressive night sky photography.
Last year Samsung Unpacked was used to showcase the Galaxy S22 smartphones, read our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review to see why it's so impressive. Likewise, in August of last year we went hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
You can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live on this page (above) today, or visit Samsung's Youtube channel (opens in new tab) or watch on the Samsung website or Samsung's Twitter page. (opens in new tab) Tune in at 1PM ET / 6PM UTC.
What is Samsung Unpacked?
This is Samsung's big seasonal launch event that will be used to showcase and launch the new Galaxy devices, including new smartphones and laptops. Expect some big surprises.
What time can I watch Samsung Unpacked?
Samsung Unpacked will start at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM UTC. The event will be broadcast live from San Francisco's Masonic Auditorium in front of a select audience – the first in-person live event from Samsung in three years.
Is Samsung launching a new phone at Unpacked?
Yes, we're expecting new entries in the Galaxy S23 range, including a new Galaxy S23 Ultra.
There's only 40 minutes to go until Samsung Galaxy Unpacked begins, are you set? Can Samsung take a lead on Apple in 2023 with its Android smartphones? For photography, at least, there could be some surprises.
A fun little bit of tech info has leaked, revealing the new Galaxy Book 3 laptops will feature thinner and lighter OLED displays that have sensors embedded directly into the touchscreens.
The new chip inside the Galaxy S23 range of smartphones will ensure these devices are perfect for photographers and digital artists looking to expand their skill set. The chip from Qualcomm features 'Snapdragon Sight' , a Cognitive Image Signal Processor that turns this range of mobiles into truly professional quality cameras – that's the idea, anyway.
Snapdragon Sight will automatically enhance photos and videos in real time, using AI that can contextually judge faces, gestures, facial features, hair, clothes and more. You'll be able to fully edit and customise photos and videos faster than on other devices. Let's see how this works later today.
It sounds like there won't be any new wearable announcements today at Samsung Unpacked, with rumours focussing on laptops and smartphones. I'd expect a new Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds Pro to be revealed this summer. The same goes for new entries in the Galaxy Z Fold range, as the latest is just six months old.
It's not just new smartphones today, as Samsung is set to launch a new ultra laptop, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Insider Snoopy Tech believes the base model, the Galaxy Book will have a 15.6-inch Full HD display will have an Intel Core i5 chip. Higher-spec models will feature newer Intel 13th Gen chips; expect the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra to be revealed later today. (To catch-up, take a look at our Galaxy Book S review to see last year's release.)
Here's an overview of what we can expect from the new Samsung Galaxy S23, if we can believe the leaked specs.
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
Rear cameras: 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
Optical zoom: x3
Display: 6.1-in 120 Hz AMOLED
Brightness: 1,750 nits
RAM: 8GB
Battery: 3,900 mAh
In many areas it trumps the closest rival available now, the iPhone 14. For example the Galaxy S23 could have one extra 50MP camera and as display that refreshes at twice the speed.
Today's Samsung Galaxy Unplugged is not just about new hardware, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Rumours suggest Samsung will also reveal its new One UI 5.0, based on Android 13.
Rumoured new features for Samsung One UI 5.0 include many tweaks and customisation options, such as updates to how RAW files are handled and refinements to the weather app, AR features and selfie options.
It's worth remembering that as Samsung launches the new S23 range of smartphones we'll likely see reductions in the price of last year's S22 models. Take a look at the latest S22 deals below, and I'll be tracking these to with updates.
Of course, I have an extra bunch of photos here, the chilean mobile provider (Wom) said that the phone would be released in chile 1 month ongoing, I was surprised seeing on the shelf lmao pic.twitter.com/07ga0Ob9OPJanuary 31, 2023
Chilean Twitter user @DylanXitton posted photos of the new S23 Ultra out in the wide – it seems a Chilean mobile store started displaying the new smartphones ahead of today's event (oops). It appears to confirm other rumours the new S23 Ultra will have a huge 200MP camera – which is around double the resolution of the S22 Ultra (108 megapixels).
If you're new to Samsung's range of smartphones, or are an Apple user who's keen to see what else is around, then let's recap. You can read our guide to Apple vs Samsung for an overview, but below I dig a little into where the new Samsung Galaxy 2S3 range will sit.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 – this is the basic model and is Samsung's cheaper, entry-level smartphone. Think of this as Samsung's answer to the iPhone 14. Trusted insider Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab) suggests the spec for the Samsung Galaxy S23 will include a 6.1-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus – a mid-range smartphone and leaked images (above) suggest it will have a cluster of three cameras, while the high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumoured to have a massive 200MP camera with a 4K selfie camera. Naturally this is the largest and most expensive of Samsung's range.
Samsung Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra pic.twitter.com/NFagu1nC8pJanuary 31, 2023
These images of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 leaked earlier by Twitter user @UniverseIce. It's believed the upcoming Galaxy S23 will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 8GB of RAM and storage, coming at 128GB and 256GB.
@UniverseIce also has a friend who's been using the S23 Ultra ahead of today's event and says: "that the screen of the S23 Ultra looks clearer than the S22 Ultra, and it seems to be optimised for pictures."
Looks like Samsung really is pushing promoting the S23 family before the launch event lol, my friend captured this a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/H517QKoG0BFebruary 1, 2023
The hype is building over in Korea, with Twitter Samsung insider @chunvn8888 posting store photos showing the new Samsung Galaxy S23 family of smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launches later today and should see the reveal of new smartphones to rival Apple iPhone, including Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. We're also expecting new laptops in the Galaxy Book range.
There have already been some leaked images of the new Galaxy S23 Ultra images, specs and even a rumoured price suggesting a $300 increase (via Forbes (opens in new tab)). You can find the full details later, the event starts at 10 AM PST / 6 PM UTC.
