iPhone model list: Your complete guide to the different iPhone generations

Back in the day, buying an iPhone was relatively easy: There was one model with different storage sizes… and that was it. These days, it’s a baffling morass of shapes, sizes, configurations and colours. If you can’t tell your iPhone SE from your iPhone 13 Pro Max and need a helping hand, you’re in the right place.

We’ve gone through all the most recent iPhones and laid out their key specs and features, helping you decide which one is right for you. Most iPhones are incredibly good photo machines, and we’ve got a separate guide if you want to know the best iPhone for photography. If you’re looking for a new Apple tablet, on the other hand, we have an iPad model list that should be right up your street.

iPhone generations list: Every iPhone model available now

01. iPhone 13 Pro (2021) An incredible iPhone for the most demanding users Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) Processor: A15 Bionic Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Cameras: Telephoto, Wide, Ultra Wide Reasons to buy + Same features as iPhone 13 Pro Max + Blazing-fast performance Reasons to avoid - Price starts at £1,000 - Less screen space than largest iPhone

In past years, Apple would keep a few top-end features exclusive to its Pro Max models. This year, that’s not the case, and the iPhone 13 Pro has everything you get with its larger sibling (barring the slightly longer battery due to the Pro Max’s larger chassis). So that means you get a brilliant ProMotion display, incredible cameras with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, oodles of storage, 5G, IP68 water resistance, and more. All that for £100 less than the Pro Max model and in a more palm-friendly format? Sign us up.

02. iPhone 13 Pro Max (2021) All the top features and even more screen real estate Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) Processor: A15 Bionic Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Cameras: Telephoto, Wide, Ultra Wide Reasons to buy + Class-leading features + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Hard to use one-handed - The most expensive iPhone

If you’re in the market for the most feature-rich iPhone on the market, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the one for you. It packs in a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display – the largest iPhone display you can get – which also boasts 120Hz ProMotion tech. It has Apple’s latest blazing-fast A15 Bionic chip, three superb cameras, and up to 1TB of storage space. It’s also got the longest battery life of any iPhone (up to 28 hours of video playback, according to Apple). Yes, it’s large and might not be suitable for smaller hands, but it’s got everything Apple has to offer in an iPhone.

03. iPhone 13 (2021) The best iPhone for most people marries features with price Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) Processor: A15 Bionic Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cameras: Wide, Ultra Wide Reasons to buy + Loads of high-end features + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - Lacks telephoto camera - No ProMotion screen tech

While the iPhone 13 Pro phones grab the headlines, the iPhone 13 is the plain old workhorse that is actually better suited for most of us. It lacks a couple of high-end features, but still packs in so much of the good stuff – and at a much better price – as to make it hugely attractive. For instance, you still get Apple’s blisteringly fast A15 Bionic chip, gorgeous Super Retina XDR display, Face ID, 5G, and MagSafe. Considering it starts at £170 less than the iPhone 13 Pro, it’s a compelling all-round package.

04. iPhone 13 mini (2021) The best iPhone if you need something smaller Specifications Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) Processor: A15 Bionic Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cameras: Wide, Ultra Wide Reasons to buy + Perfect for smaller hands + Same features as iPhone 13 Reasons to avoid - Battery life takes a small hit - No telephoto camera

Starting with the iPhone 12 mini, Apple started making smaller phones again for the first time in years. Now the iPhone 13 mini brings all the great features of the iPhone 13 into a more manageable size for smaller hands. Instead of the iPhone 13’s 6.1-inch display, you get a 5.4-inch screen, but everything else remains the same, so you don’t have to miss out on features if the larger phones are too unwieldy. The only drawback is the slightly lower battery life, but it’s only a small reduction.

05. iPhone 12 (2020) Great mobile performance for a little less cash Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) Processor: A14 Bionic Storage options: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Cameras: Wide, Ultra Wide Reasons to buy + Still a great performer + Some unique colours Reasons to avoid - Lacks the latest chip - Smaller 64GB starting capacity

It’s often a good idea to buy a previous-generation iPhone when Apple releases new models, and the iPhone 12 demonstrates why. It misses out on very little, and still comes with a raft of top-notch features also found on the iPhone 13. While its A14 Bionic chip is not the latest available, it still performs incredibly well and bests most of the competition. What’s more, the iPhone 12 comes in a range of bright, interesting colours, including green and purple shades not available in the recent iPhone 13. It shows that saving yourself some cash could pay handsome dividends.

06. iPhone 12 mini (2020) A smaller iPhone with tons of great features Specifications Display: 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) Processor: A14 Bionic Storage options: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Cameras: Wide, Ultra Wide Reasons to buy + Comes in a manageable size + Good price for its features Reasons to avoid - Battery life lags larger iPhones - Less spacious storage options

As with the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 12 mini has all the same features as the iPhone 12, losing out on nothing on account of its smaller size. If most iPhones are too large for you and the iPhone 13 mini is too expensive, the iPhone 13 mini could be the phone for you. Seeing as the iPhone 13 range was a relatively small update, the iPhone 12 mini is not far behind at all. It has the same cameras, water resistance, beautiful display, 5G capability, and more. That makes it a great device that doesn’t cost the earth.

07. iPhone 11 (2019) An all-screen iPhone with an affordable price tag Specifications Display: 6.1-inch Liquid Retina (LCD) Processor: A13 Bionic Storage options: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Cameras: Wide, Ultra Wide Reasons to buy + Great value for money + A great everyday performer Reasons to avoid - No 5G capability - LCD display instead of OLED

Getting an all-screen iPhone without breaking the bank may not seem like an easy prospect, but the iPhone 11 makes it possible. Its 6.1-inch display is beautifully bright and crisp, yet you pay under £500 for the phone. Like the latest iPhone 13, there are wide and ultra wide cameras that function superbly in everyday use and offer 4K or 240fps video recording too. It lacks a few more modern features – 5G, an OLED display, and the latest A15 chip are all absent – but you still get a whole lot of iPhone for your money.

08. iPhone SE (second generation) (2020) The best bargain iPhone performs where it counts Specifications Display: 4.7-inch Retina HD (LCD) Processor: A13 Bionic Storage options: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Cameras: Wide Reasons to buy + Very affordable for an iPhone + Excellent chip for the price Reasons to avoid - Only has one camera - No all-screen display

Most iPhones come with premium price tags to go with their premium features. Not so the second-generation iPhone SE, which packs modern features into an iPhone 8’s body to bring costs crashing down. Its hardware may seem retro – it has a Home button and uses Touch ID instead of Face ID – but its A13 Bionic chip ensures performance is top notch. And don’t be fooled – whilst it only has one camera, it still works with Portrait mode to help you craft striking photos with ease. It can’t keep up with the latest and greatest iPhones, but its price tag makes it a great bargain.

