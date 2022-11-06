Why I already can't wait for Apple's iPhone 15

By Daniel Piper
published

The entry-level model might be a lot more 'Pro'.

iPhone 14 Pro
(Image credit: Apple/Future)

While the iPhone 14 Pro made headlines with features like the always-on display and, of course, the brand new Dynamic Island, the basic iPhone 14 was arguably something of a damp squib. Offering few tangible improvements over the 13, it's hard to recommend upgrading – but next year could be very different.

Seasoned Apple leakers have claimed that the Dynamic Island, Apple's interactive notch replacement, will hit all four iPhone 15 models next year. And if that's the case, it means the most exciting design change in years won't just be restricted to the most expensive models. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out today's best iPhone 14 deals.) 

A photo of the iPhone 14 Pro

The Dynamic Island is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Creative Bloq)

Surprises are few and far between at Apple events these days, thanks to the ever-reliable rumour mill. But the Dynamic Island was pretty unexpected – we knew the notch was likely to be replaced by a 'pill' shape, but had no idea Apple was planning to incorporate the design as a software 'feature', capable of displaying information.

See more

Oft-accurate Apple leaker Ross Young has claimed (above) that the feature will hit every model next year, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has backed up the idea. This year, the gulf between the Pro and standard models became wider than ever, meaning that if you want to experience the latest and greatest tech, you've got to fork out over $1000. I'd expected Apple to keep the Dynamic Island exclusive to the Pros for a couple of years at least, but if these leaks are to be believed, the feature could soon become a lot more accessible.

A product shot of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in five colours

The standard iPhone 14 is a little underwhelming (Image credit: Apple)

The feature has indeed proved popular among Apple fans. Concept artists have wasted no time in imagining what it might look like on other devices, including the iPad. That said, Dynamic Island isn't perfect – remember not to look at it under direct sunlight.

Time will tell if this high-end feature does indeed make it to the entry-level iPhone in 2023. Now, if only Apple would resurrect the iPhone mini and slap a Dynamic Island on it, then I'd be first in line. Until then, take a look at today's best iPhone 14 deals below.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

