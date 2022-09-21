That iPhone 14 Pro shaky camera bug has to be seen (and heard) to be believed

Every generation of iPhone has its teething problems, with Apple often scrambling to push out bug fixes shortly after release. But we've never seen (or heard) anything quite as dramatic as the iPhone 14 Pro's 'shaky camera'.

Early adopters of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have taken to social media to complain that third party camera apps including Snapchat and TikTok cause the camera to shake. As in physically shake – this isn't just the screen we're talking about. And the footage is pretty alarming. (For more info about the new smartphones, shake your way over to our iPhone 14 roundup.)

Users are reporting issues with the iPhone 14 Pro's camera (Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Creative Bloq)

"So I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app," one user complains on Reddit (opens in new tab). Over on Twitter, one user adds (opens in new tab), "My not even 48 hour old iPhone 14 Pro’s camera is violently shaking when recording off third party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok."

And it's clear from the many videos doing the rounds that this is no subtle affliction – not only does the screen appear to violently vibrate, but the whole thing sounds like a tiny pneumatic drill is going beserk inside the device.

But don't worry, Apple is already shaking a leg. The company has been quick to announce that a fix is en route, telling Bloomberg (opens in new tab) it has "already identified a solution," and will roll out an update next week.

Still, apart from shake-gate, iOS 16 has had a pretty successful launch, with users going wild for personalised lock screens as well as lesser-known accessibility features like Sound Recognition. That said, we have a feeling Apple doesn't yet have a fix up its sleeve for how the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island looks in the sun.

