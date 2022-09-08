The Apple Watch Ultra design is already getting memed to oblivion

Well, pretty much every recent rumour about the Apple Watch Pro turned out to be true. Everything except the name, that is. Last night, the company unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, the "most rugged and capable" version of its smartwatch yet.

The Apple Watch Ultra marks the most significant redesign to Apple's wearable yet, complete with enormous 49mm display and a brand new 'Action button' for increased interactivity during workouts. But the "rugged" design isn't proving a hit with all fans. Check out our guide on how to pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra.

(Image credit: Apple)

There's no denying that this is one chonky beast. But that's arguably the point – the Apple Watch Ultra is, according to Apple, built for "endurance, exploration, and adventure." Along with the huge face (complete with a brand new protrusion to protect the digital crown), we were given three new straps: Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band. And these only add to the ostentatious appearance.

Indeed, it seems fans are split down the middle when it comes to the design of the device. While some are praising the rugged look (with one Twitter user calling (opens in new tab) it "some damn sexy industrial design" – fair enough), others are finding the whole thing decidedly un-Apple.

Pass.

No offense, but if you think the Apple Watch Ultra is attractive, you have Stockholm Syndrome

apple watch ultra color reminds me of sony erricson walkman edition lol

Idk about that Apple Watch Ultra Side Profile... kinda reminds me of...

Still, perhaps it can be argued that this is a rare case of function over form from Apple – time will tell how the Apple Watch Ultra performs in practice (we're looking forward to dumping our reviewer at the top of the highest mountain we can find). And let's not forget, this is by no means Apple's worst ever design crime.

