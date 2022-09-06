The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen

With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).

This impressive $100 or 25 per cent saving is the best deal we've ever seen on Apple's latest wearable. You'll get the 41mm sized watch face with GPS compatibility, and the deal applies to a range of colour variations so you can pick one up to your liking. But be quick! They're selling fast and we're not sure how long the different colour options will last.

With the impending Apple event, it's no secret we're expecting the announcement of a new Apple Watch. This means it's a great time to buy yourself one of the wearables whilst the spotlight is on newer products, and retailers try and sell off older stock ahead of time. You can keep up to date with the Apple event on our Apple Event live blog for updates throughout.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS) $399 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: With a 25 per cent saving, we're seriously in love with this deal. It's rare we see the Series 7 Watch for such a low price, but with GPS functionality and the sleek 41mm screen size, this isn't a deal to be missed whilst stocks last.

Want more great deals? Check out the best prices on the Apple Watch Series 7 below wherever you're based, or see our Apple Watch Series 7 deals post.

