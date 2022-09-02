Apple Labor Day deals 2022 – savings on iPads, MacBooks and more

Labor Day 2022 is here, so we've been hunting down the best Apple Labor Day deals to try to save some money on tech, and we've found Apple Labor Day savings on everything from MacBooks to iPad and Apple Watch.

We're expecting news about new products from Apple this coming week (iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 are the big bets), so it's a good time to take advantage of savings on existing products while they're out of the limelight. Right now you can save up to $400 on MacBooks, plus there are savings on Apple Watch Series 7, iPad Pro 11 and AirPods Pro.

Don't forget to also check our regular guide to the best Apple deals for more offers.

Don't forget to also check our regular guide to the best Apple deals for more offers.

The best Apple Labor Day deals

The best Apple Labor Day deals in full

Apple Labor Day deals: iPad

Apple's tablets are sleek, powerful and super portable, making them great options for everything from browsing to media consumption and creative work on the go. The latest addition to the range is the 2022 iPad Air, while the most powerful is the 2021 iPad Pro, which comes in 11in and 12.9in versions. See the best Labor Day iPad deals below.

The best Apple Labor Day iPad deals

(opens in new tab) iPad Air (2022): from $749 $679 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $70: Apple's latest tablet may not have 'Pro' in its name, but it's very Pro when it comes to its specs and performance thanks to the introduction of Apple's M1 chip. This is a nice saving on already well-priced tablet.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11 (M1, 2021): from $799 $729 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $160: The new iPad Air isn't the only Labor Day iPad deal. Amazon also has $70 off the 128GB and 256GB iPad Pro 11, and over $150 off larger storage versions.

Apple Labor Day deals: MacBook

Apple's MacBook's are highly regarded for their superb design and portability, and the addition of Apple's own silicon in the last couple of years makes them a dream for creatives that need to handle demanding tasks like video editing. We've found MacBook Labor deals on both the Pros and new MacBook Air.

The best Apple Labor Day MacBook deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (M1 Pro, 2021): From $1,999 $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400: Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro 14 and 16 remain its most powerful laptops to date, and a delight for creatives. Right now you can save up to $400 on several configurations of both at Best Buy.



(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14 (M1 Pro, 2021): $2,499 $2,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400: Amazon also has $400 off the MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. With these specs, this laptop should be able to handle anything you can throw at it.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 16 (M1, 2021): $2,499 $2,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400: And if you prefer a larger screen, Amazon also has $400 off the 16in MacBook Pro, which was released alongside the device above and boasts much the same specs. This is the price for the 512GB configuration.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air 2022 (M2): $1,999 $1,099,99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: Apple's newest laptop, the M2-chipped MacBook Air was only released a few weeks ago, but Amazon's already running discounts on what is Apple's most affordable laptop.

Apple Labor Day deals: AirPods

AirPods come in for fairly regular discounts, so it's always worth keeping an eye on their price for bargains. There are good prices on both the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max this Labor Day.

The best Labor Day Apple AirPods deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120: Apple's over-ear AirPods Max are regularly on sale, which is a fortunate since they're so terribly expensive at full price. But this Labor Day deal is a good one, making them cheaper than what they were during Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $69: This isn't the biggest saving we've seen off the superb noise-cancelling AirPods Pro, but it's still a great 28% off Apple's best inner-ears yet.

Apple Labor Day deals: Apple Watch

We're expecting to hear news about a new Apple Watch this next week, but there are some tempting Apple Watch Labor Day deals on existing models.

The best Labor Day Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 45mm): from $429 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $100: We're expecting to hear news about Apple Watch 8 this coming week at the Apple event on Wednesday, but you might prefer to take advantage of this deal on the current Apple Watch. There's up to $100 off the 45mm version (stock on the 41mm seemed to be lacking at the time of writing).

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2021) GPS + cellular: From $329 $229,98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $99.02: The more affordable Apple Watch SE has a smaller screen than the Series 7 and doesn't have an always-on display, but it offers great value, especially if you want to splash on a GPS + cellular version, now with almost $100 off in both sizes.



When is Labor Day 2022 Labor Day 2022 takes place in the US on Monday 5 September. The public holiday always takes place on the first Monday of September, but retailers tend to run their Labor Day deals, including Labor Day Apple deals over the whole preceding weekend.

Is there an Apple Labor Day dale? Apple itself doesn't really do sales at all, with the exceptions being Apple back-to-school deals and the voucher offers that it tends to run during Black Friday. However, other retailers that sell Apple products do run Apple Labor Day deals. These include Amazon, Best Buy and B&H, which are the retailers where we've found the best Apple Labor Day deals that we've listed above.

Read more: