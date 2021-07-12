Apple Back to School 2021: deals on AirPods, iPads as they come in

The Apple Back to School sale is on its way, and there are some incredible deals for anything gearing up to head back to education, in whatever form that may take. As lockdown in many countries across the globe eases, the normality of returning to school in September is now very much a reality for many. For others, it'd be a good idea to get appropriate gear to make the most of schooling from home.

Here you'll find all you need to make sure you go back armed with all the equipment you need.

It's rare to find any kind of Apple deal directly at Apple, but the tech giant does occasionally feel generous, and right now is one of those times. The Apple Back to School sale kicked off in July and looks set to continue until October 2021. Each year, the tech giant offers impressive bundle deals on its Mac and iPad devices, and 2021 is no different. In fact, the Apple Back to School 2021 sale is one of its best yet, with the company giving away free AirPods worth with every purchase of a Mac or iPad.

These are the current best Apple back to school deals that we can find, but be sure and check out our larger look at the best Apple deals available around the world too, and of course our Apple student discount rundown.

Top deals

Apple Back to School sale 2021: US

iPad Air: Get free AirPods with an iPad Air from $549 at Apple

The iPad Air is a great tablet for the classroom. Thin and light, this powerful 10.5-inch tablet is extremely portable. And with up to 10 hours battery life, the iPad Air will outlast a day's worth of lessons. Get $200 back when you activate with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon.

View Deal

iPad Pro: Get free AirPods with an iPad Pro from $749 at Apple

If your course requires a lot of computer power, the iPad Pro is capable of handling the most complex of tasks. Choose an 11-inch or 12-9-inch device with liquid retina screen and Apple Pencil support, and you'll be flying through coursework in no time. Again, there's $200 back after activation with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon.



View Deal

MacBook Air: Get free AirPods with a MacBook Air from $899 at Apple

If it's a laptop you're looking for, the recently updated MacBook Air is more powerful than ever. Highlights include a brilliant Retina display, new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, super-fast processors and double the storage capacity – what more could you want?

View Deal

MacBook Pro: Get free AirPods with a MacBook Pro from $1,199 at Apple

The MacBook Pro is Apple's most powerful laptop, and it sure does live up to that accolade. Boasting super-fast processors, next-generation graphics and the largest battery capacity in a MacBook Pro to date, this ultra quality laptop will be your best college companion.

View Deal

iMac: Get free AirPods with iMac from $1,049.99 at Apple

If you're going back to college this summer and need a new desktop computer, the iMac is a brilliant option. Packed with the latest processors, faster memory, and phenomenal graphics, the iMac is the full package.

View Deal

iMac 24-inch: Get free AirPods with iMac 24-inch from $1,249 at Apple

You can also get free AirPods with the new 24-inch iMac. With its M1 chip, the device is just 11.5m deep. It has a brilliant 4.5K retina display, super-fast Thunderbolt ports and comes in seven vibrant colour options.

View Deal

Apple Back to School sale 2021: UK

iPad Air: Get free AirPods with iPad Air from £579 at Apple

Highly portable and yet still hugely powerful, the iPad Air is a brilliant classroom companion. This nifty little tablet is powered by a A12 Bionic chip, has a beautiful 10.5‑inch Retina display and support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

View Deal

iPad Pro: Get free AirPods with an iPad Pro from £749 at Apple

The ultimate tablet, the iPad Pro is a powerhouse of a machine, capable of handling super complex tasks. Choose from the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model, and why not go all out and bag yourself an Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard too – the ultimate back to school bundle.



View Deal

MacBook Air: Get free AirPods with a MacBook Air from £999 at Apple

As laptops go, they don't get more portable than this one. So if you've got a long trek to college, the MacBook Air is the perfect solution, weighing just 1.29 kilos but still packing impressive amounts of power. Oh, and don't forget the beautiful Retina, new Magic Keyboard, Touch ID and bucketloads of storage.



View Deal

MacBook Pro: Get free AirPods with MacBook Pro 13" & 16" from £1,299 at Apple

If you want a laptop can that handle, well, pretty much anything you can throw at it, the MacBook Pro is the one for you. This portable powerhouse can handle all manner of complex tasks, and with a magic keyboard and eye-opening graphics performance, does it in style too.

View Deal

iMac: Get free AirPods with iMac from £1,249 at Apple

When it comes to all-in-one desktop PCs, they don't come much better than the Apple iMac. Powered by the latest super processors and featuring amazing graphics all wrapped up in a slick design, the iMac will make coursework a pleasure.

View Deal

MacBook deals

Apple Back to School: The best Mac deals in the US

Browse more US Mac deals: From $949 at Best Buy

Save up to $800: Over at Best Buy, you'll find a number of excellent deals on the Apple Mac range, including $300 off the latest model 16-inch MacBook Pro. There are also big savings to be had on various iMac, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models. View Deal

Apple Back to School: The best Mac deals in the UK

Browse more UK Mac deals: From £949 at Amazon

The Amazon UK summer sale is in full swing, and it includes some impressive savings on a wide range of Mac models. The new MacBook Air and 16-inch MacBook Pro are among the devices currently seeing huge discounts.

View Deal

iPad deals

Apple Back to School iPad deals: US

Apple iPad Mini (2019): $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $49: The iPad Mini is not included in Apple's official back to school sale, but right now you can save almost $50 off this 64GB WIFI version over at Amazon. That takes the cost down to less than $350! Bargain.

View Deal

Apple Back to School iPad deals: UK

Apple iPad Pro with AppleCare+: £1,198 £1,022.92 at Amazon

Save £175.08: If you're looking for the latest version of the ultimate Apple tablet with the added peace of mind of two years' technical assistance and coverage for accidental damage, Amazon has 14% off the price of the latest Apple iPad Pro including AppleCare+.

View Deal

Apple Pencil deals

iPhone deals

Apple Back to School iPhone deals: US

iPhone SE: $379 from $229 at Apple

Save $150 This incredible deal from Apple means you could save a whopping $150 on a brand new iPhone SE when you trade in your old phone. Boasting a single camera system, 13 hours of video playback and a beautiful 4.7-inch Retina HD display, that's an offer worth investigating. View Deal

Apple Back to School iPhone deals: UK

Apple iPhone 8: £274.80 £199.99 at Appliances Direct

Save £75: If you're not bothered about having the latest model iPhone, the iPhone 8 is a brilliant option. The still very powerful device has everything you need to surf the web, make calls and texts, all for a super low price. View Deal

Apple Watch deals

Apple AirPods deals

Apple Back to School AirPods deals: US

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $52: In the US, you can get the AirPods Pro at under $200 right now with a hefty saving of 21% off the standard price. It's a great opportunity to get these iconic noise-cancelling earbuds with Siri and everything else you'd expect.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (2nd Gen): $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $40: You can also get $40 off the wireless charging AirPods (just place the case on a qi mat) at Best Buy. The earbuds offer 18 hours of talk time, 24 hours of listening time, Siri and one-tap, always-on activation.

View Deal

Apple Back to School AirPods deals: UK

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £189.98 at Amazon

Save £60: The AirPods Pro are incredible ears with fantastic sound. They're also highly flexible, with active noise cancellation mode to shut out unwanted noise and transparency mode so you can hear what's going on around you. Now under £190, they're hard to resist.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case (2nd Gen): £199 £156 at Amazon

Save £43: With wireless charging (just place them on a charging mat), 18 hours of talk and 24 of listening, one-tap activation and Siri assistance, these AirPods are a bargain right now, at one of the cheapest prices we've seen.

View Deal

Apple Music deals

Apple Music: 3 months free then just $4.99/£4.99 per month

One of the best back to school deals going, prove you're a student and get three months of Apple Music for free, then pay just $4.99/£4.99 per month for access to 60 million songs – what are you waiting for? Sign up and start making your playlists today!View Deal

How to get a student discount at the Apple Education Store

In order to qualify for the official Apple Back to School sale deals, you need to make sure you are able to get an Apple student discount. It is available to the following people:

Students in higher education

People purchasing for educational institutions

Parents of students purchasing on their behalf

The above may differ slightly depending on your location, so be sure to check Apple's terms and conditions for full details specific to your area. Once you have identified that you qualify, you then need to verify it, and to do so, again, varies in different regions.

How to get an Apple Student discount in the US

1. Visit the Apple US Education Store (from your university network, if possible).

2. Make sure you have access to some for of ID, such as a student ID card, which proves you qualify for the education discount.



How to get an Apple student discount in the UK

1. Visit the Apple UK Education Store

2. On arrival you will be asked to sign to student discount website UNiDAYs, which you will need to do in order to access Apple offers.

3. Here you will need to provide your email address, a password, your name, place, subject and length of study.

4. Once completed and registered successfully, Apple offers will become available.

Alternatively, if you'd prefer to go through Apple directly, there is also the option to use its Apple chat online feature, visit and Apple Store or call Apple, where the staff can guide you through the process.