The best MacBook Pro accessories in 2022

The best MacBook Pro accessories can help you get the most out of your laptop. The latest MacBook Pros offer oodles of power in a sleek, compact form. But to take fully advantage of it, you'll need some add-ons, whether that's extra storage, a charger for when you're on the move or a dock to hook up more devices.

In the guide below, we'll round up our picks for the best MacBook Pro accessories for a range of uses. Most of the choices will be compatible with all recent MacBook Pros, but we'll mention when they only apply to a certain model. You'll find direct links to the retailers with the best current prices on each item.

If you haven't yet got your MacBook Pro, make sure you see our guide to the best MacBook Pro deals. And as well as the smaller accessories below, you might also want to choose from the best monitors for MacBook Pro to get some extra screen real estate for your laptop.

The best MacBook Pro accessories available now

(Image credit: Satechi)

01. Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock The best dock for MacBook Pro Specifications Dimensions: 12 x 6 x 1.8cm Weight: 140g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Currys View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Plenty of ports + Light and compact + Compatible with multiple Apple devices Reasons to avoid - No HDMI out

The MacBook Pros aren't exactly blessed with a ton of ports, but then that helps them have such a streamlined design. However, if you're looking to attach more devices to your laptop, for example monitors, storage options, chargers and other items from the best MacBook Pro accessories in this list, you'll probably want a dock.

The Thunderbolt 4 dock from Satechi is specifically designed for MacBook Pros with 3 Thunderbolt / USB-C ports (up to 40 Gbps), 3 USB-A 3.2 ports (up to 10 Gbps) and 1 USB-A 2.0 port. It also offers gigabit ethernet, a UHS-II SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone/microphone port and a Kensington lock port. It's well priced and it will make your Apple laptop into a fine all-round workstation. See our guide to the best dock for MacBook Pro for more options, and for details specifically on attaching monitors to a MacBook Pro, see our guide to how to connect a monitor to MacBook Pro.

(Image credit: Omni)

02. Omnicharge 20+ Power Bank The best power bank for MacBook Pro Specifications Dimensions: 12.7 x 12.2 x 2.7cm Weight: 610g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Maplin UK View at Maplin UK Reasons to buy + High battery capacity + High wattage over USB + Compact and portable Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

The Omnicharge Omni 20+ has been described as the Swiss army knife of power banks, and for good reason. It offers a decent 20,000 mAh battery and a wide variety of ways to input and output power, including two USB-C, two USB-A, a barrel port and a wireless Qi charger. So this will serve you not just for your MacBook Pro but also any other devies.

It has a nice understated all-black design, although the soft rubber finish leaves us with mixed feelings since while it helps protect the device it might not look so great after a lot of use on the road. The power bank also has a clear, LCD display that's easy to read – once you've figured out what the icons mean. It doesn't come with a charger to charge the power bank itself, but you can charge it with you MacBook charger.

(Image credit: Twelve South)

Twelve South has some great Apple accessories, and this height-adjustable aluminium MacBook stand is a good example. The majority of most laptop stands are fixed at one height, but with the HiRise you can adjust the height to suit you. It's a solid stand with a premium feel, and the rubber feet it secure and prevent slipping. It can hold up more than 3kg so it will carry even the MacBook Pro 16. See our guide to the best stands for MacBook Pro for stands for different uses.

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech MX Master 3 is a fantastic wireless/Bluetooth mouse for any laptop so it also makes it into our list of the best MacBook accessories. This version is designed specifically for the Mac. You get all the features of the standard version, including seven programmable buttons, adjustable 200 – 4,000DPI, thumb wheel, you also get a smart gesture-control button that you can hold and swipe to perform native Mac gestures. That means you can use the trackpad gestures you get with your MacBook. All in all, it's a fantastic mouse for a MacBook. See our guide to the best mouse for MacBook Pro for more options.

(Image credit: Samsung)

05. Samsung T7 Touch The best SSD for MacBook Pro Specifications Dimensions: 8.5 x 5.7 x 0.8cm Weight: 0.058kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at John Lewis View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Small and robust design + Rapid 1,000 MB transfer speeds + Multiple capacities available Reasons to avoid - Some users mention software issues

You can use Apple’s iCloud to easily to upload files from your MacBook Pro to store online, but you might not always have a decent internet connection when you're on the go, and chances are you'll want to keep a sizable quantity of work accesible offline. For that, you’ll want a portable storage device, and the Samsung T7 Touch SSD is the best MacBook Pro accessory for that.

Speed is important if you need to copy gigabytes of files, and the T7 Touch offers solid write speeds of up to 1,000 MBps. It comes in sizes from 500Gb to 2TB, and you can even load and edit 4K video directly on the device or install applications on it to run from the SSD. It's secure too, with a built-in fingerprint scanner and AES 265-bit encryption to protect access to your files. You can also use password protection.

As for the design, it's compact, lightweight and robust, with a shock-resistant aluminium body. It has a USB-C to USB-A cable and USB-C to USB-C, making it a great choice for MacBooks. Some users have mentioned having software issues but this doesn't seem to be widespread.

(Image credit: ProCase)

06. ProCase MacBook Pro 13 Case The best value MacBook Pro case Specifications Dimensions: Available for MacBook Pro 13, 14 and 16 Weight: Depends on size Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great value for money + Multiple colour choices Reasons to avoid - Not rugged protection -



One of the first MacBook Pro accessories many consider is a case or sleeve to protect their laptop. Apple offers its own rather pricy options, but for a simple clamp on and off hard shell case to protect from bumps and scratches, ProCase’s range of MacBook covers does the job at a very affordable price. The cases are 1.2mm thick, very lightweight and come in various colours. The snap-on design is easy to use and comes with a smooth, rubberised finish that looks and feels good. There’s a keyboard cover to keep out dust. ProCase produces similar cases for the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16. See our full guide to the best MacBook Pro cases for more options.

(Image credit: Matein)

07. Matein Travel Laptop Backpack The best backpack for MacBook Pro Specifications Dimensions: 35.8 x 19.8 x 46 cm Weight: 871g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of space + Plenty of pockets for accessories + Comfortable to carry Reasons to avoid - Not completely waterproof

If you'll be taking your laptop with you when you're travelling or working on the road, then you'll probably also want a good bag to carry your MacBook Pro. The Matein Travel Laptop Backpack is not 100% waterproof but provided you're not heading out on a hike in a downpour, it's a great option for carrying a MacBook Pro or any other laptop for that matter. There are plenty of pockets for the other MacBook Pro accessories in this guide too along with you phone and more. The pockets are RFID shielded.

(Image credit: Apple)

08. Apple Airpods Pro The best earbuds for MacBook Pros Specifications Dimensions: 35.8 x 19.8 x 46cm Weight: 871g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Appliances Direct Reasons to buy + Functional design and controls + Great sound with active noise cancelling + Comfortable fit Reasons to avoid - Battery life could be improved

A lot of people go for overear headphones when they're using a laptop, and associate earbuds like Apple’s AirPods with phones and tablets, but these wonderful inner ears are fantastic for working or listening to music on MacBook Pros thanks to their active noise cancellation and fantastic sound quality. They're also a lot easier to carry around if you're using your laptop on the go. And while they're expensive, they're more reasonable than the over ear AirPods Max. With a customisable fit and sweat and water resistance, they're the best earbuds we've tried to date.

(Image credit: Nonda)

09. Nonda USB C to USB Adapter The best USB C adapter for MacBook Pro Specifications Weight: 9g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon 915 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Small and easy to stow + USB 3.0 data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gb/s + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Easy to lose

One of complaints most often raised against recent MacBooks is the absence of a USB-A port, so one of the best MacBook accessories for anyone is a USB-C adapter, especially if you're not planning to get a dock like the option at number 1 on our list. An adapter's going to be essential if you want to files from a pen drive or any other USB device. The Nonda USB C adapter boasts data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps and it will works with other laptops and phones.

(Image credit: SightPro)

10. SightPro Magnetic Privacy Screen Specifications Dimensions: Available for MacBook Pro 13, 14 and 16 Weight: N/A Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to attach and remove + Keeps your display private Reasons to avoid - Slightly darkens display

If you often work in public places like in a cafe or coworking space, privacy might be a concern. A privacy screen like this one from SightPro allows you to see what's on your screen when you're looking at it straight on, but prevents others from taking a sideways glance to see what you're typing. It's magnetic, so there's no messing around with adhesives, you simply attach and detach as you need to.

Read more: