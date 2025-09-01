I'm seeing a lot of sites shout about 'record low Labor Day Apple deals' at the moment, and though this isn't 100% untrue, it's definitely not 100% true, either.

The thing is, right now the MacBook Air (M4) is down from $999 to just $799 over at Best Buy, and people are claiming it's the best of the Labor Day deals. But I reported on this exact deal back in July (though from Amazon). That doesn't make it a bad deal – it's a fantastic deal, especially if you're going back to school and you want an the best laptop to server you through school and into work life. But it's got nothing to do with Labor Day!

For my money, the best Labor Day Apple deal is the iPad Air (11-inch, M3) down from $599 to $449 over at Amazon. That's because last month it was only a $50 saving. This $150 saving is specifically for Labor Day, and it's a fantastic bargain on a great iPad for drawing.

But these are not the only Apple deals that I think students and creatives should be checking out today. Below I've put my top 5 picks, and I've also made it clear if the deal is a new low price, and how long it's been live (when I can get find details).

My top 5 Apple Labor Day deals

iPad Air (M3) $599 $449 at Amazon

iPad Air (M3) $599 $449 at Amazon

Save $150: This is an all-time low price, and it's 100% a Labor Day deal, as I reported on only a $50 discount last month. $150 off my favourite iPad is a great deal. This is perfect for anyone that wants to do a little more than the standard iPad can offer – digital art, swifter response in browsing and media watching, better display, etc. The one bugbear I have with Apple iPads is that they really come alive with the Magic Keyboard – but they is not included. Want a keyboard with your new iPad? That'll cost you around $300 (or you can get a dupe for as little as $90, but they won't be as sturdy as the real thing).

MacBook Air (M4, 13-inch) $999 $799 at Best Buy

MacBook Air (M4, 13-inch) $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $200: I've either owned or at least tried and tested all the Apple MacBook Airs since the (amazing) 2020, M1 Air. And this is by far the best overall when it comes to price, specs, design and future-proofing. The M3 was more expensive, the M2 not big enough a jump up in specs, and the M1 was not as capable. And though design-wise the M4 isn't new, it's still beautifully compact with an industry-leading keyboard. One negative? If you want to get into serious video editing, I'd save up and go for a Pro.

AirPods Pro 2 $249 $199 at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2 $249 $199 at Amazon

Save $50: Again, this is not a specific Labor Day deal, as such. I reported on this deal back in July too (just after Prime Day). However, if you're looking for a good pair if IEM (in-ear monitor) headphones, these offer good sound and good active noise cancelation. And $50 off is a good deal (though I expect the price will go lower come Black Friday, in November).

Mac mini (2024, M4) $799 $739 at Amazon

Mac mini (2024, M4) $799 $739 at Amazon

Save $3: No, this is not the entry level Mac mini with 256GB storage – this is the 512GB model. And though both come with 16GB, I think if you want a great computer (and you already own a monitor, keyboard and mouse), this bigger storage model is a good option for students and professionals that don't want to run out of storage anytime soon. Don't care about storage, and have one of the best external SSD? The 256GB mini is down from $599 to $546 over at Amazon. In either case, we think this is the best value product that Apple sells.