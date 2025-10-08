This heated blanket has 50K positive reviews on Amazon and is just £22.49 for Prime
I bought one last winter, and it keeps me toasty when working from home.
As we head into the frostier seasons, one of my work-from-home must-haves is a heated blanket. Trust me, these things are incredible, and come in different formats from snuggly soft blankets to underblankets designed to heat up your mattress while you sleep. I've found several great deals over at Amazon for as low as $29.99 / £22.49.
The one I recommend for UK readers is a Silentnight underblanket that has over 50K+ positive reviews on Amazon, and is 27% off right now for the double size. You can get different sizes all the way up to super king, depending on what you need. For a more portable cosy blanket, I'd suggest the ultrasoft LIVIVO fleece blanket, which is 31% off and down to just £37.99 for a limited time.
If you're US-based, try the highly-rated Bedsure Heated Throw for just $35.99, down from $55.99 – or if you'd prefer a more stylish looking faux rabbit fur blanket then you can't go wrong with this Easthome option for $47.99, down from $69.99 (yes, these things can be pretty pricey, but they're SO worth it).
Today's best heated blanket Prime Day deals
UK deals
This heated electric Underblanket from Silentnight is designed to work with your existing mattress and can keep you warm throughout the night thanks to its 3 heat settings and fast heat-up modes. It's perfectly safe to use while you sleep with overheating protection, and it has easy-fit straps for securing to your mattress.
It's machine washable too, and made from super snuggly fleece material.
If you prefer a heated blanket that can stay with you on the sofa, then you can't go wrong with this option from LIVIVO. It comes in a multitude of colours (including grey, cream and even pink) and looks stylish enough to suit any living space when folded.
It boasts 9 heat settings for a fine-tuned experience, and has a timer with auto shut off to conserve power.
US deals
Similarly to the UK options above, this Bedsure heated blanket works by evenly distributing heat across the entire blanket to keep you toasty. It also comes in multiple colour options (although grey seems to be the cheapest), and has 4 timer settings, plus 6 heat settings, and measures at about 50x60 inches.
This fur bubble heated throw is the most stylish of the bunch (at least in my opinion), and I think it would look great in almost any living space. It offers 6 heat settings to tinker with, has an auto off feature, and is made from a luxurious faux rabbit fur with a plush flannel lining for a snug experience.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.