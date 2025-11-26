<p id="494dca5e-2589-4203-abbb-376e20553614">Hey there! We've been covering 3D printing since 2012 on Creative Bloq, but this is our very first 3D printing live blog!!</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">What's a live blog? It's basically an article that I'll be constantly updating (like a Tumblr blog) specifically dedicated to sharing Black Friday 3D printing deals and discounts, plus anything related to 3D printing in general for you all to follow along with.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Keep this blog bookmarked as you'll definitely want to come back to it over the next few days if you're shopping for one of the best 3D printers or some accessories for your machine.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>Want to see what I'm printing right now on my H2S? 3 guesses what this could be &#128064;</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="8ce4979e-77dd-4f87-89da-9a7fcd02b0c7"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4038px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:177.71%;"><img id="n5s5nwfjYif56jZ2GQGSCK" name="20251126_121244 (1)" alt="H2S printing a giant pokeball" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/n5s5nwfjYif56jZ2GQGSCK.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4038" height="7176" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure>