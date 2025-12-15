In an evolving 3D industry demanding rapid colour printing with less waste, I'm a bit unsure about Anycubic's latest Kobra X announcement. It promises double the speed and double the filament saving...but still only makes use of one nozzle with a reduced retraction distance. You can reserve one of these machines starting December 26, but personally, I can't see the Kobra X being a very popular choice among makers (though I am happy to be proven wrong).

To catch you up to speed, the company is bringing out what looks to be another advanced bedslinger model (like its popular Kobra 3 series printer), but with a new design fitting four spools on the top rail, and an intriguing extruder modification that allows for soft and hard material printing – though I question how often people are printing PLA and TPU in one go.

I've been scratching my head a bit over this one. While I always applaud innovation, I think Anycubic might be trying too hard and focusing on the wrong elements here. For starters, some of the best 3D printers getting praise right now are nozzle-swapping or tool changing machines such as the Bambu Lab H2C (which I'm currently in the process of testing) as well as the Snapmaker U1, which is recognised for cutting down print flush wast to almost zero with lightning print speeds.

It seems that the Anycubic Kobra X will reduce filament waste, but not enough to make a significant impact or stand out from new printers heading to market in 2026. On the other hand, the new Anycubic Photon P1 looks incredible and is arguably the most impressive and innovative resin printer introduced for quite some time, and I'm very excited to see how this dual-vat machine works.

I think the only thing that could save the Anycubic Kobra X from being outshone in the new year is the price, which at the time of writing is still unknown (set to be revealed in a few days' time).

If this machine is affordable for beginners, then it could prove popular for those wanting a printer with AI detection, auto levelling and multicolour support (there's also a new Ace Gen 2 material system launching). But if Anycubic can't join the zero-waste colour race, then I fear it might get left behind.

