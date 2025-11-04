Some brands are starting Black Friday already, and 3D printers seem to be top among the products getting an early price cut. I've searched for the best early deal out there right now, and I can confidently say that it's this Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo offer, that knocks a delightful $250 off, bringing it down to just $299 at Anycubic. This beats any other low price we've seen on this model, and I don't think you'll see it go for much less. This is a flash deal, ending in under 24 hours so don't hang around – though I think this deal will return.

The Kobra 3 Combo is a step up from the Kobra 2, which we thoroughly tested and loved. This newer version comes with smart multicolour printing, and active filament drying (something our 3D printing enthusiast, Beth, really appreciates). See our 3D printer Black Friday hub for more deals.

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo: was $549 now $299 at Anycubic Overview: This 3D printer from Anycubic is something of a first, offering smart multi-colour printing (up to 8 colours) with the help of an attachment called the ACE Pro, which doubles as a filament dryer and handy storage containment for your materials while you print. This allows Anycubic to compete with premium printers such as BambuLab products. Key features: Build Volume: 250x250x260mm | Printing Speed: 600mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤110℃ | Display: 4.3-inch touch screen | Build Platform: PEI spring steel | Connectivity: USB flash drive, Wi-Fi, AC Cloud | Power Supply: 400W | Weight: Kobra 3 9.2kg / ACE Pro 4.6kg Release date: May 2024. Price history: For price context, the recommended retail price of the Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo is $599.99 for the full package or $369 for the printer alone. With this in mind, I think the deal above is a bargain. Current price: Amazon $599.99 Review Consensus: Our sister sites have also given it glowing reviews. You can learn more about the features in our Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo preview piece. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Not quite right? See the deals we've found below, and check out our best 3D printer buying guide.