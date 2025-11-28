12 great creative gifts to buy your loved ones this Black Friday – all under $100!

Black Friday is basically Christmas come early for anyone who loves a good bargain. And if you’re shopping for a creatively inclined loved one, the deals are especially juicy this year. Whether they’re sketchbook devotees, fountain-pen fanatics, caffeine-fuelled makers or snap-happy photographers, there’s a gift here guaranteed to spark joy... and maybe a new project or two.
We’ve dug through the endless discounts to find the genuinely great stuff: beautifully made tools, clever gadgets, and a few luxe treats that feel far pricier than their Black Friday price tags. So if you want to surprise your favourite creative with something thoughtful, useful and a tad indulgent, these 12 brilliant picks are a very good place to start.
Polaroid
Instant camera: Go Gen 2
This instant camera is a fun gift for every creative. Not only does it sort those cool retro looks, it uses smaller, cost-effective Go film, and it fits easily in your pocket for some spontaneous snapping whenever the mood takes you.
Moleskine
Classic Notebook
The Moleskine Classic Notebook is both a beautiful, luxurious item and a daily essential. Featuring a durable black hard cover and 240 ruled, acid-free pages, it includes an elastic closure, bookmark, and expandable pocket.
Who doesn't appreciate a beautiful, tactile sketchbook? With a durable hard cover, generous size, and thick, high-quality ivory paper, this iconic Moleskine is ideal for sketching, drawing, and journaling.
Asvine
Matte Black Forest pen
This beautiful fountain pen features a classic design and an extra-fine stainless steel nib, plus it's weighted for comfort during long writing sessions. You also get a converter and a sleek metal gift box. Sweet!
Wordsworth & Black
18K Gilded Medium Nib
This premium pen boasts an elegant, balanced metallic design and a smooth 0.7 mm writing experience. The set comes with an ink converter, 24 cartridges, a pouch, and non-toxic, natural ink.
Intensity
Onyx Ball Point Pen
This elegant ballpoint is a sophisticated Black Friday find that creatives will love. Its slim, contemporary Onyx finish, polished chrome accents, and smooth twist-action offer a superior writing experience. Presented in a luxury gift box, it's marked with the White Dot of Excellence.
Coffee machine: Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer