12 great creative gifts to buy your loved ones this Black Friday – all under $100!

Black Friday is basically Christmas come early for anyone who loves a good bargain. And if you’re shopping for a creatively inclined loved one, the deals are especially juicy this year. Whether they’re sketchbook devotees, fountain-pen fanatics, caffeine-fuelled makers or snap-happy photographers, there’s a gift here guaranteed to spark joy... and maybe a new project or two.

We’ve dug through the endless discounts to find the genuinely great stuff: beautifully made tools, clever gadgets, and a few luxe treats that feel far pricier than their Black Friday price tags. So if you want to surprise your favourite creative with something thoughtful, useful and a tad indulgent, these 12 brilliant picks are a very good place to start.

