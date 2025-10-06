These discount Moleskine notebooks make great (whisper it) Christmas gifts
There are already offers ahead of Prime Day in October.
Is there a better notebook than a Moleskine? Moleskines are popular for a reason, as they are quality objects that last, and that you won't be embarrassed to bring out in a meeting.
They're ideal for using as a journal or diary or just for jotting down random musings as they come up, and they usually have a handy sleeve at the back for storing documents like business cards or bits of paper, or whatever else you fancy.
And the next few days are a good time to stock up on them or buy them as gifts (dare we say it, even early Christmas gifts). That's because it's Amazon Prime Day tomorrow and Wednesday.
Here are just some of the Moleskines currently on offer. There are different colours and sizes available if you head to Amazon.
This Classic notebook is large in size (5 x 8.25-inches) and has a grid. It's expanded so has extra pages: there's 400 of them. I've got one of these with plain pages and I love it, it's a great size for popping in a bag and taking out and about with you.
This Moleskine is extra large (7.5 x 9.5-inches) and ruled so you can keep your thoughts nice and organised. It comes in hydrangea blue but other colours are available so click through and find your favourite.
Moleskine's Pocket notebook does what it says on the tin and can fit in your pocket (depending how big your pockets are) it's plain so you can write or doodle on it without being constricted by lines and there's 10% off right now.
