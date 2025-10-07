As the proud owner of not one, not two but three sets of Ohuhu markers, I'm always looking to recommend them to others (like in our list of the best markers). Ohuhu's quality markers don't break the bank and work beautifully on a range of art, craft and design projects.

And today and tomorrow are great days to buy because Amazon is having a sale, aka Amazon Prime Day. To mark the shopping event, there are various iterations of the markers on offer and Ohuhu's colouring pencils are also on sale too.

Save $20 Ohuhu 60 alcohol markers : was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon These 60 markers are great for a variety of illustration and there's currently $20 off when you buy right now. They have a dual tip design of a mini brush and slim broad tips.

Save $30 Ohuhu 108 alcohol markers: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Another one in the Kaala series, these 108 colours are dual tipped and refillable. They're ideal for illustration, colouring and drawing manga and the tips and fine and broad. Save $30 when you buy today/tomorrow.

Save $11.99 Ohuhu 72 coloured pencils: was $44.99 now $33 at Amazon Every artist worth their salt needs a decent pack of colouring pencils and this set is ideal for beginners and professionals. It comes with 72 beautiful colours and is 22% off at the moment.

Save $13 Ohuhu 36 brush markers: was $64.99 now $51.99 at Amazon These brush and chisel markers come in a set of 36. They're refillable and you get a colourless blender to help you blend to your heart's content. Save $13 at Amazon at the moment.

