Apple Watch Prime Day deals live blog: Apple Watch 8 deals and more
All the latest deals on Apple Watch Ultra and beyond this Amazon sale.
Welcome to our Amazon sale Apple Watch live blog, where we will be bringing you the best Apple Watch deals for the all-new Prime Early Access Sale, which begins today. With the Apple Watch 8 and Ultra recently announced, Apple's wearable lineup is bigger than ever. And new arrivals often mean great deals on earlier models. That's where we come in.
Directly below you'll find quick links to the best deals right now. Then you'll find regularly updated Apple Watch deals in depth, many from the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, and some from other retailers. If you want more from Apple, check out our main roundup of Apple Amazon sale offers.
We're expecting many more deals to pop up over today and tomorrow, so keep an eye on this live feed for updates. Not a Prime member yet? You can sign up for a free Amazon Prime Day trial here.
Best Apple Watch deals: UK
- Apple Watch 7 (41mm): Save £30, now £339 (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch 7 (45mm): Save £40, now £359 (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch 6 (GPS + Cellular): Now £489 (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE (2021, GPS): Get it for £239 (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular): Now £299 (opens in new tab)
Best Apple Watch deals: US
- Apple Watch Series 8: $50 off, now $349 (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE (1st gen): $90 off, now $239 (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $80 off, now $349 (opens in new tab)
While the US sleeps, the UK Apple Watch Prime Day deals dance on! And this groovy number is well worth a second look. If you're a Prime member you can get the 2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 41mm) for a mere £239 (opens in new tab). That's down from £269, so you save £30, or 11 per cent. Now, that's not the very best price that we've ever seen on that model – that would be £219 back in July (for the first Prime Day). Still, it's money off a really good watch.
Good morning UK, and welcome to Creative Bloq's new Apple Watch Prime Day live blog. Yeah sure, Amazon has officially called it's October retail event the 'Prime Early Access Sale', but that's a bit of a mouthful, so we're just going for 'Prime Day 2'. You're welcome!
Starting right now, and carrying on through today and tomorrow, we'll be bringing you all the best Apple Watch Prime Day 2 deals as they go live. A lot of these will be for Prime members only, like this Apple Watch Series 7 deal that brings the price down from £399 to £359 (opens in new tab). But we'll also be sharing any great Apple Watch discounts that we see from other retailers, too. Basically, if there's a decent chunk of cash off an Apple Watch, we'll be telling you about it.
A word of warning. So far, there has been no Apple Watch 8 or Ultra deals in the Prime Day 2 event. That's to be expected, as they only came out last month. However, as the event goes on, there may be a few quid chopped off the price of the newer watches – watch this space.
