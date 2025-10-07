4 ways to decorate your porch tastefully this Halloween

Fall is upon us, and as Halloween approaches, you're probably thinking about how to decorate your house (don't make these fall decor mistakes).

As anyone who's tried making a ghost look chic will know, there's a fine line between looking tacky and looking stylish, which is where we come in.

Here are some products I've found this Prime Day that will have your house looking spooky yet chic, and they're either on sale or at the lowest price I can find.

Save $20.50 Halloween Lighted witch outdoor stakes: was $130 now $109.50 at Wayfair The internet is awash with witches but most of them are pretty horrifying from a design perspective. This trio of witches are a little more on the cool side and will make a statement on your porch this halloween.

The Holiday Aisle Fall wreath: $87.99 at Wayfair There are lots of wreaths available for halloween but I think you'll get more use out of this fall/thanksgiving wreath. This is one of the most beautiful I've found.

The Seasonal Aisle Ceramic Ghost: £18.99 at Wayfair UK If you're in the UK, this cute ceramic ghost is the perfect thing to sit on a shelf outside your home, or perhaps in the window. There's also a witch and a pumpkin available too.

If you fancy 3D printing some of your own decorations, see our best 3D printers this Prime Day guide and this pumpkin fidget toy one of our team members made recently (below).