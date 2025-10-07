4 ways to decorate your porch tastefully this Halloween
Try these bargain accessories to celebrate Halloween in style.
Fall is upon us, and as Halloween approaches, you're probably thinking about how to decorate your house (don't make these fall decor mistakes).
As anyone who's tried making a ghost look chic will know, there's a fine line between looking tacky and looking stylish, which is where we come in.
Here are some products I've found this Prime Day that will have your house looking spooky yet chic, and they're either on sale or at the lowest price I can find.
These are an investment you can keep for year after year and put in your window. These four ceramic ghosts light up with LED lights but are more stylish than tacky. And there's $24 off when you buy today.
The internet is awash with witches but most of them are pretty horrifying from a design perspective. This trio of witches are a little more on the cool side and will make a statement on your porch this halloween.
There are lots of wreaths available for halloween but I think you'll get more use out of this fall/thanksgiving wreath. This is one of the most beautiful I've found.
If you're in the UK, this cute ceramic ghost is the perfect thing to sit on a shelf outside your home, or perhaps in the window. There's also a witch and a pumpkin available too.
If you fancy 3D printing some of your own decorations, see our best 3D printers this Prime Day guide and this pumpkin fidget toy one of our team members made recently (below).
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
