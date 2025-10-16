It’s spooky season! And this Jack Skellington Echo Dot bundle is $25 off right now
It technically counts as festive decor, too, when you think about it.
An Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most subtle-looking smart speaker devices that you can get, but if you're looking to elevate your decor slightly this spooky season – then this bundle with the latest Echo Dot 5 model plus a Jack Skellington cover, is exactly what you need. It's also $25 off right now at Amazon, down from $89.98 to just $64.98 for the bundle.
That's an excellent price considering that the speaker cover alone is usually $39.99 and the device $49.99. I think any Disney fans will love this Nightmare Before Christmas twist on an otherwise basic-looking smart home speaker. And with it being Fall season especially, now is the perfect time to bag this accessory, as you can keep it displayed during the festive season too, since the movie is both a Halloween and Christmas tale.
Before you take your spooky decor too extreme, however, see these 5 fall decorating mistakes to avoid and check out the most iconic interior design trends we're seeing right now. You can also follow along with my easy DIY pumpkin basket tutorial for the ultimate autumn cosy vibes.
I'd be so tempted to 3D print this for my Echo Dot speaker, but when it's this affordable and high quality already, there's not really much point.
Don't forget about Sally! If you prefer, there's also this cover to choose from, or why not get both? Two Echo Dots are better than one, and can offer an immersive surround sound experience when synced up.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
