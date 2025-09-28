It's officially cosy season! This is by far my favourite time of year, and I can't wait to indulge in all of the pumpkin spiced lattes, cosy blankets and scary movies. Fall is the perfect season, and I've put together a quick DIY tutorial on how to create your own pumpkin basket for storing your blankets, slippers, and pillows.

Home decor isn't something we cover too often on Creative Bloq, and this tutorial most likely goes against the advice we've been given recently to ditch the tacky pumpkins (see these 5 fall decorating mistakes to avoid). But in any case, while this DIY certainly isn't making the cut as one of the most iconic interior design trends, I love that it's quick, easy enough for anyone to make, and most importantly - very affordable.

The items you'll see in the video below can be picked up from most home or decor stores around the UK, but my local Home Bargains is where 90% of my decor and crafty tools come from. Although if you're looking to get yourself some smaller pumpkins, I used the pack of 5 from the Stacey Solomon collection.

DIY Pumpkin Basket tutorial video

Fun fact, Stacey Solomon and her sister both use one of the best Cricut machines for all of their home DIY projects and organisation. Stacey specifically has been known to use the Cricut Joy Xtra for creating labels for jars in her cupboards.

I think I'll most likely be 3D printing the rest of my Halloween decor this year as we enter spooky season, and you can take a look at the cute little creepies I made last year using my Anycubic Kobra 2.

Hopefully, you were able to create your own DIY Pumpkin basket with ease, but let me know in the comments below how you get on, or if you have any Autumn DIY decorating tips to share.