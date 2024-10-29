These are my 15 favourite spooky 3D prints I've made this Halloween – from Ghostface to the Stay Puft Marshmallow
I had a really ghoul time making these 3D models.
It's nearly Halloween! October is my favourite month of the year, and I take spooky season very seriously. I've been a little strapped for cash this month after paying off my wedding deposit, so I haven't had the biggest budget to splurge on Halloween decor. But thankfully – I own one of the best 3D printers and decided to get DIY by printing some spooky Halloween models this year. Take a look at the video below to see how I printed these models using my Anycubic Kobra 2 printer, and added finishing touches using acrylic markers and a dab of paint.
@swaagrid_ ♬ Halloween ∙ cute songs (Lo-Fi) - Type Beats Trap & PeriTune
All of the models I've printed have been sourced from Printables, one of the most popular platforms for creatives to share 3D models online, and these are NOT my original files or designs, so full credit goes out to the file creators. With that said, I have gotten a little braver this year and finally taught myself how to 3D model in a week, so maybe next Halloween I'll have some of my own designs to share with you.
If you're in the market for a new 3D printer or some deals on materials, we've got a roundup of the best Black Friday 3D printer deals so far. I've also included a full list of the models I printed below, with links to where you can find them for yourself. Happy Halloween and happy printing!
Spooky Halloween 3D prints
- Halloween Pumpkin by Sabre Design (via Printables)
- Ghost Pumpkin (original) by Overture3D (remixed) by Sabre Design
- Stay Puft Marshmallow Man by Peter Farell (via Printables)
- Ghostface by Bazzlington (via Printables)
- Mimikyu (low-poly) by Jefflynn (via Printables)
- Jack-O-Box by h3li0 (via Printables)
- Ghost Walking Dog by 3DimensionCustoms (via Printables)
- Grogu (Halloween Edition) by CalebTimoteo (via Printables)
- Minimalist Ghost by Konoha Crafts (via Printables)
- Pumpkisaur by 3D Logic (via Printables)
- Swaying Ghost by 9percent (via Printables)
- Crocheted Ghost Booh by BODY3D (via Printables)
- Ornamental Cubone Skull by NT_284961 (via Printables)
- Cute Simple Pumpkin by K8Design (via Printables)
- Poison Apple by Bugman_140 (via Printables)
