This Black Friday 3D printer deal is so good – I just bought it!

I've been sitting on the idea of buying a 3D printer for a while now, as someone who has only used one a handful of times at university and a friend's house. Today is the day I took the plunge and purchased my first-ever 3D printer, and it's all down to this deal on the Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo for just £179 at Amazon down from £229 by using the store voucher.

If you want even better savings, you can get the exact same deal on this 3D printer directly from Anycubic in the UK when using the code PAYPAL, and there are discounts site-wide on resin and filament materials, plus an additional £10 off using the code BF2310 and £20 off using BF2320.

This model is suitable for both beginners (like me) as well as more experienced users who know what they're doing. It has a maximum printing speed of 250mm/s, which if my research proves right, is pretty good at this price point. It also has features like automatic leveling which is super useful for newbies, and a 12.1L Print Size.

The best Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo 3D Printer deal

Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo 3D Printer

Was: £229 .99

Now: £179 at Amazon

Save: £50 (with coupon) Overview: This 3D printer from Anycubic is a great choice for beginners and is equipped with great features to help you start your 3D printer journey. Key features: Dimensions: 19.1x17.3x17.3in | Weight: 7.3kg |Control: 2.4" LCD with Knob| Print Volume: 3.2gal./12.1L |Print volume: 250x220x220mm |Cooling fan: 7000rpm| XY Axis: Rail|Materials: PLA/ABS/TPU| Print Speed: 250mm/s. Release date: September 2023. Price history: For a bit of price context, the Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo generally retails for £229/$239 but this early Black Friday discount is slashing prices across multiple retailers. Current price: Anycubic: £199 | Amazon: £179 Review consensus: We have yet to review this printer for ourselves, but we have reviewed its sister model, the Anycubic Kobra 2 3D printer, and were impressed by the Easy auto levelling and fast print speeds. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

