It's been exactly one year since I bought my very first 3D printer, thanks to a tempting Black Friday deal that led to a spontaneous and impulsive purchase. I can't believe how far I've come along in my 3D printing journey since, and I feel like I'm finally ready to master multi-colour printing.

I love my reliable Anycubic Kobra 2, but I think it's time for an upgrade to one of the best 3D printers on the market right now with AMS (automated material system) capabilities. I've been nagging Anycubic for a while to let me try out its new Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo model, but with no luck yet.

During my hunt for Black Friday 3D printer deals, I came across Bambu Lab's impressive Black Friday sale, and I have to say I'm actually quite tempted by some of these deals. There's up to $250 off the Bambu Lab X1C, and $200 off the P1S model too – but it's this deal with $110 off the Bambu Lab A1 Combo that has me potentially abandoning Anycubic. I've got all the details on this deal for you below.

The best Bambu Lab Black Friday deal

Bambu Lab A1 Combo 3D printer: was US$559 now US$449 at Bambu Lab Bambu Lab A1 Combo

Was: $559

Now: $449

Save: $110 Overview: Printers made by Bambu Lab are premium and usually eye-wateringly expensive, which is why I'm pleasantly surprised to see these models fall into more budget-friendly territory for Black Friday. Key features: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Printing Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle Temp: ≤300℃ | Hotbed Temp: ≤100℃ | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Weight: 13kg | Release date: December 2023. Price history: Amazon has the original RRP of this printer at $740 with the AMS lite included, but I don't think this is entirely correct (Amazon fibs sometimes). A bit of research has shown that it's always been sold at $559, so this deal is pretty rare. Price check: $589 at Amazon Review Consensus: We haven't yet got our hands on this Bambu Lab printer, but I know that it's one of the most popular printers on the market right now for both professionals and newcomers alike thanks to its beginner-friendly features and interface. Our sister site below also gave it a glowing review, describing it as a "smokin’ hot bedslinger". Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

