10 top tips for 3D printing beginners

But buying your printer is just the start of things to come. Here we offer 10 tips for beginners wishing to get to grips with 3D printing...

01. Get a good first layer

One of the most critical parts in 3D printing is getting a good first layer; this sets up a solid foundation for the rest of your model and can save problems later on in the print.

To ensure a great first layer, ensure the nozzle is close enough to the print bed. Level the bed and get it close to the surface. Make sure you have an effective adhesion so the model sticks.

02. Check your quality settings

Unless you are 100 per cent sure everything is perfect about your 3D print, when you print it for the first time, ensure the printer is set to the lowest quality setting. You don't want to find out after hours of printing that an object is the wrong size.

03. Use the right materials

Different plastics need different settings

Make sure your printer's profile is right for the plastic you are using as they will all require individual settings. For example, if you're printing using ABS plastic, make sure you preheat your build platform to its maximum temperature as this will help prevent edge curling. Also read our easy guide to 3D printing materials.

04. Check the callibration

Don't assume your new 3D printer is calibrated correctly on delivery. Do the necessary checks before starting, such as testing for a level printing surface, proper clearance from the nozzle to the bed, the correct printer is configured in the software and the bed dimensions are set in the software. If any of these are out, it'll be a waste printing.

05. Keep it clean

Maintenance will extend your printer's lifespan

As with all machinery, the key to longevity is maintenance. Keeping your printer well-looked after will ensure perfect 3D prints and extend its lifespan. Remember to clean your build platform of old adhesive regularly to ensure the object you're printing sticks properly. This is one of the most overlooked aspects of 3D printing.

